Salma Hayek just came out with her own Harvey Weinstein horror story.

The beloved actress Salma Hayek has come forward to share her personal Harvey Weinstein horror story in an op-ed published in the New York Times on Tuesday.

"Harvey Weinstein was a passionate cinephile, a risk taker, a patron of talent in film, a loving father and a monster. For years, he was my monster," Hayek wrote in the opening of her piece.

The 51-year-old actress shared how she's been approached multiple times by reporters this fall about the Weinstein allegations, and only just now has she felt the energy and urge to speak about her personal experiences.

Wow, Salma Hayek on Harvey Weinstein....there's a lot here. Including so many threats. https://t.co/2ERQWdgbBg — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) December 13, 2017

The Oscar nominee shared a string of incidents in which Weinstein solicited her for sexual contact and she denied him. Each refusal, she wrote, was met with "Harvey's Machiavellian rage."

She wrote, specifically, of all the times she said no to the 65-year-old former producer: