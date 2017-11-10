This salon offers LaCroix flavored hair colors and you will dye for it.

The bubbling reign of LaCroix has quickly caught up with soda as one of the most popular snack beverages in America, and it appears the reign of fizz has now made its way to the beauty world.

In celebration of Halloween, the Minnesota-based Scruples Hair Care created eight different LaCroix inspired hair colors and the result are uncanny. In order to fully honor what is perhaps the most bougie and addictive form of water, Scruples Hair Care had eight different colorists create hair colors based on their favorite LaCroix flavors.