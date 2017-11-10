This salon offers LaCroix flavored hair colors and you will dye for it.

The bubbling reign of LaCroix has quickly caught up with soda as one of the most popular snack beverages in America, and it appears the reign of fizz has now made its way to the beauty world.
In celebration of Halloween, the Minnesota-based Scruples Hair Care created eight different LaCroix inspired hair colors and the result are uncanny. In order to fully honor what is perhaps the most bougie and addictive form of water, Scruples Hair Care had eight different colorists create hair colors based on their favorite LaCroix flavors.
I have to admit, the results are so well-done I can't tell if I want to dye my hair or liquify a clump of hair and drink it in a smoothie. This is how I know these hair stylists are true artists.
I'll let you have a peek at the impressive looks, so you can behold the trendy water-inspired hair for yourself.
Behold the wonders of Mure Pepino Curate (blackberry & cucumber).
The classic Passionfruit.
The refreshing Melon Pomelo (grapefruit and cantaloupe).
The bold Apricot.
The rainbow-colored Berry.
The shock pink Cran-Raspberry.
Everybody's favorite Pamplemousse (grapefruit).
The ever hydrating Coconut.
I honestly can't tell if I'm suffering from hair envy or thirst, but either way these colors are to dye for.