A Trump campaign adviser just spilled scorching hot, possibly incriminating tea on live TV.

A secondary character you didn't know existed just gifted us with one of the most insane episodes in the already insane Trump-Russia saga.

This is the OJ White Bronco chase of the Mueller investigation — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) March 5, 2018

Former campaign aide Sam Nunberg is currently having an epic meltdown. Nunberg was an advisor to Trump, but was fired from the campaign in July 2015 after racist social media posts of his emerged (you'd think that would have gotten him a promotion instead).

Now he is spending the afternoon calling into multiple news shows and saying he will refuse to comply with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's subpoena to appear before the grand jury.

Watch: Ex-Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg says he's refusing comply with Mueller subpoena:



"I'm not going to cooperate when they want me to come into a grand jury for them to insinuate that Roger Stone was colluding with Julian Assange. Roger is my mentor. Roger is like family." pic.twitter.com/jUtBCPNiDe — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 5, 2018

Why? Because going through emails is tedious and annoying.

Watch: Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg on refusing to Mueller's subpoena request:



"I think it would be really, really funny if they wanted to arrest me because I don't want to spend 80 hours going over emails I had with Steve Bannon and Roger Stone." pic.twitter.com/GHS95sYzE7 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 5, 2018

It just keeps getting weirder and weirder!

Nunberg's mentor is Roger Stone, who Mueller seems to think colluded.