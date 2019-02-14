Sam Smith opens up about body trauma with shirtless Instagram. Fans are here for it.

It's always refreshing when celebrities get honest about the food and body image issues they've struggled with throughout the years, particularly because it helps fight stigma and shame for others going through the same process.
The singer Sam Smith has been pretty open about his past struggles with food and self-image, and he got even more vulnerable with his fans on Wednesday in an Instagram post detailing his complicated relationship with pictures of himself.
He wrote about how in anticipation of past photo shoots, shirtless or clothed, he would starve himself and criticize every single body part.
"In the past if I have ever done a photo shoot with so much as a t-shirt on, I have starved myself for weeks in advance and then picked and prodded at every picture and then normally taken the picture down."
However, for this photo shoot, Smith decided to push himself past his toxic self-talk and try to view himself from the perspective of those who love him.
"Yesterday I decided to fight the fuck back. Reclaim my body and stop trying to change this chest and these hips and these curves that my mum and dad made and love so unconditionally. Some may take this as narcissistic and showing off but if you knew how much courage it took to do this and the body trauma I have experienced as a kid you wouldn’t think those things."
He then thanked his fans, loved ones, and photographer Ryan Fluger for giving him the courage to share this part of himself, and stated that the process of learning to love yourself is not linear.
"Thank you for helping me celebrate my body AS IT IS @ryanpfluger I have never felt safer than I did with you. I’ll always be at war with this bloody mirror but this shoot and this day was a step in the right fucking direction."
Hopefully, Smith is able to continue pushing his thought patterns towards self-acceptance, it's harder than it sounds but he's got a lot of people on his side.