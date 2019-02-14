Sam Smith opens up about body trauma with shirtless Instagram. Fans are here for it.

It's always refreshing when celebrities get honest about the food and body image issues they've struggled with throughout the years, particularly because it helps fight stigma and shame for others going through the same process.

The singer Sam Smith has been pretty open about his past struggles with food and self-image, and he got even more vulnerable with his fans on Wednesday in an Instagram post detailing his complicated relationship with pictures of himself.

He wrote about how in anticipation of past photo shoots, shirtless or clothed, he would starve himself and criticize every single body part.

"In the past if I have ever done a photo shoot with so much as a t-shirt on, I have starved myself for weeks in advance and then picked and prodded at every picture and then normally taken the picture down."

However, for this photo shoot, Smith decided to push himself past his toxic self-talk and try to view himself from the perspective of those who love him.