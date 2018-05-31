The 25 best reactions to Samantha Bee calling Ivanka Trump the c-word.

On Wednesday night's Full Frontal, Samantha Bee did a segment on the New York Times report that the government has lost track of approximately 1,500 migrant children who were torn away from their parents at the border and handed off the Department of Health and Human Services. Bee called out Ivanka Trump (who works at the White House when she's not trying to promote her brand in China) for tweeting a tone-deaf picture snuggling with her child as people were worrying about the missing children.

"You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another: Do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c***! He listens to you! Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to fuckin’ stop it."

Rather than be angry about the fact that over a thousand children (CHILDREN!) are missing, the Outrage of the Day™ was over Bee's use of the C-word.

Both of the women's names were trending all day. Pro-Trump people were so outraged that Bee ultimately apologized.