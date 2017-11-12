Samantha Bee predicts Ivanka Trump will be the first female president, and she's so sorry.

This week The Full Frontal host Samantha Bee sat down at the New York Comedy Festival with comedian Ana Gasteyer for a Q&A, and the conversation quickly went political. When Bee was asked whether she believes she'll witness a female president in her lifetime, she apologetically predicted that Ivanka Trump will be the first female president. Oof, I sincerely hope she's wrong here. But at this point, it's plausible.

"I feel so sad that you asked me that question because I’m gonna give you my honest answer. It’s gonna ruin everyone’s night,” Bee said during Tuesday's event. "I honestly - I'm so sorry. I think maybe our first female president might be Ivanka Trump."

After the audience gasped in horror and denial, Bee apologized again and turned to Gasteyer and asked, "Right?!"

While she agreed with Bee's estimation of America's first female president may be a woman who's underqualified and symbolically disappointing, Gasteyer didn't agree with the Ivanka prediction.

"No, I can't 'right' you on that. I do think we may go into an era of dumb shits that are popular," Gasteyr said."I think this all about charisma and popularity. He's the most hateful, tremendously terrible leader but something about Americans needs to have someone that they recognize from television."e

Gasteyer then went on to predict the possibility of a Real Housewife president, or even more terrifying, Honey Boo Boo.

To be fair, Honey Boo Boo would probably still have more humane policies than Donald or Ivanka Trump.