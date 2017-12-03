Saoirse Ronan and the women of SNL tackle sexual harassment in the pop anthem 'Welcome to Hell.'

Last night the Lady Bird actress Saoirse Ronan hosted SNL alongside the musical guests U2 and she knocked it out of the park. While the episode featured a handful of solid sketches, the sexual harassment anthem "Welcome to Hell" took the cake of catchy realism.

The song starts with Ronan and the women of SNL addressing the past few weeks of sexual harassment allegations, and how disappointing the news have been for fans of all stripes.

"Hey there, boys. We know the last couple months have been frickin’ insane,” they sing, “All these big, cool, powerful guys are turning out to be - what’s the word - habitual predators?"

Then the anthem launches into a “secret that every girl knows” and turns into a full-on anthem detailing all of the daily activities sexual harassment ruin for women.

The tune is catchy enough to stick in your brain, and on-the-nose enough to garner "amens" from women across nation.