Everyone's dragging Sarah Sanders for suddenly claiming to care about children's lives.

It's a day that ends in Y, which means White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is being dragged for saying something dumb, and boy, is this one dumb. And malicious.
The White House continues to throw their support behind the MAGA hat-clad kids who mocked a Native American elder on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial (honoring Abraham Lincoln of "with malice toward none, with charity towards all" fame).
Huckabee Sanders retreated to her safe space of Hannity to bash the non-Fox News media's coverage of the story. She didn't call them out for taking the kid's PR firm-crafted statement at face value, but for covering the story in the first place. According to SHS, the people condemning the smirking kid were getting their jollies by blasting a teenager.
Ruining kids lives, you say? Hmmm, sorry to steal your brand, Trump Administration.
The children who were forcibly teared from their parents and then housed in tent camps would say that their lives were actually ruined by Trump and friends.
Two kids literally died last month in the administration's custody.
Also, does calling kids out for racism "ruin" their lives?
Killing them in the street because of racism definitely does.
David Hogg, the Parkland student famously smeared as a crisis actor gleefully mocked by the entire right wing media apparatus, challenged Huckabee Sanders with a simple, classic "really?"
Remember who the real victims of racism are: people who were caught being racist.