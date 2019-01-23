Everyone's dragging Sarah Sanders for suddenly claiming to care about children's lives.

It's a day that ends in Y, which means White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is being dragged for saying something dumb, and boy, is this one dumb. And malicious.

The White House continues to throw their support behind the MAGA hat-clad kids who mocked a Native American elder on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial (honoring Abraham Lincoln of "with malice toward none, with charity towards all" fame).

Huckabee Sanders retreated to her safe space of Hannity to bash the non-Fox News media's coverage of the story. She didn't call them out for taking the kid's PR firm-crafted statement at face value, but for covering the story in the first place. According to SHS, the people condemning the smirking kid were getting their jollies by blasting a teenager.

Sanders doubles down on support of Covington student: "I’ve never seen people so happy to destroy a kid’s life" pic.twitter.com/lngd9yL0mr — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) January 23, 2019

Ruining kids lives, you say? Hmmm, sorry to steal your brand, Trump Administration.

The children who were forcibly teared from their parents and then housed in tent camps would say that their lives were actually ruined by Trump and friends.

The Trump administration deliberately separated almost 3,000 children from their families, in an attempt to use their suffering as a deterrent to immigration. https://t.co/KKl6i3HPGa — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) January 23, 2019