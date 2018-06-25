Reporter calls out Sarah Sanders for kvetching about 'civility' while separating families.

While Sarah Huckabee Sanders and various pundits were clutching their pearls at the fact that some restaurants would rather not put food in the mouth of Trump's mouthpiece, more than 2,000 children were waiting in government detention centers with no immediate plans to be reunited with their families.
The press secretary opened today's press briefing—the first in a week—with the urgent problem of the day: her meal that wasn't.
Donald Trump's called for Americans to be tolerant of different viewpoints, a few hours after he vaguely threatened Congresswoman Maxine Waters with physical violence. Nice!
A reporter got real and Sanders' pleas for "civility" in this tumultuous time, asking, "do you consider it a civil policy to separate more than 2,000 children from their parents?"
Spoiler alert: She does.
"Uhhh....we consider enforcing the law the role the administration has to play," she said, jumping over the content of the question and ignoring the fact that separating families is not actually the law.
She insisted that the administration is working to reunite the families, but when the reporter followed up to point out the fact that they were the ones who separated them in the first place, she lied again and insisted that it's not their fault.
As long as she says that it wasn't the Trump administration that forcibly separated these families, I'm also gonna lie and say that she wasn't forcibly separated from her food.