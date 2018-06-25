Reporter calls out Sarah Sanders for kvetching about 'civility' while separating families.

While Sarah Huckabee Sanders and various pundits were clutching their pearls at the fact that some restaurants would rather not put food in the mouth of Trump's mouthpiece, more than 2,000 children were waiting in government detention centers with no immediate plans to be reunited with their families.

The press secretary opened today's press briefing—the first in a week—with the urgent problem of the day: her meal that wasn't.

WH press secretary Sarah Sanders addresses fallout after she got kicked out of a restaurant: "Healthy debate on ideas and political philosophy is important, but the calls for harassment and push for any Trump supporter to avoid the public is unacceptable" https://t.co/5hd485o3KB pic.twitter.com/Mccl9Qy6xa — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 25, 2018

Donald Trump's called for Americans to be tolerant of different viewpoints, a few hours after he vaguely threatened Congresswoman Maxine Waters with physical violence. Nice!

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

A reporter got real and Sanders' pleas for "civility" in this tumultuous time, asking, "do you consider it a civil policy to separate more than 2,000 children from their parents?"

Spoiler alert: She does.