Sarah Sanders keeps McCain diss story alive by refusing to apologize in tense press briefing.

Sorry, not sorry.

The White House is saying "no comment" on the news that a White House staffer mocked Senator John McCain for dying of brain cancer.

The staffers were discussing the ongoing confirmation battle over current acting director of the CIA and former head of a Thai prison "black site" Gina Haspel. Current senator and former prisoner of war John McCain said that he will not vote in favor of the agent who beat a pregnant woman until she delivered a four pound baby. West Wing aide Kelly Sadler dismissed the torture survivor's opinion on torture, saying that it "doesn't matter" because he's "dying anyway."

Asked to comment on the comment, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders refused to apologize, instead insisting "I'm not going to comment on an internal staff meeting, .. I'm not going to validate a leak one way or the other out of an internal staff meeting."

@PressSec on White House aide's remark about Sen. John McCain "dying anyway": "I'm not going to comment on an internal staff meeting."

Refusing to address problems head-on so they continue to dominate the news is kind of the White House's thing. Remember Portergate?