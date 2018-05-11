Sarah Sanders keeps McCain diss story alive by refusing to apologize in tense press briefing.

Sorry, not sorry.
The White House is saying "no comment" on the news that a White House staffer mocked Senator John McCain for dying of brain cancer.
The staffers were discussing the ongoing confirmation battle over current acting director of the CIA and former head of a Thai prison "black site" Gina Haspel. Current senator and former prisoner of war John McCain said that he will not vote in favor of the agent who beat a pregnant woman until she delivered a four pound baby. West Wing aide Kelly Sadler dismissed the torture survivor's opinion on torture, saying that it "doesn't matter" because he's "dying anyway."
Asked to comment on the comment, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders refused to apologize, instead insisting "I'm not going to comment on an internal staff meeting, .. I'm not going to validate a leak one way or the other out of an internal staff meeting."
Refusing to address problems head-on so they continue to dominate the news is kind of the White House's thing. Remember Portergate?
It should come as no surprise that the White House isn't firing or even disciplining someone who would say something so disrespectful to McCain. It was the president himself who once proudly said of McCain's POW experience, "[he] is not a war hero. I like people who weren't captured."
SHS insisted that Trump has apologized for this, but no, he hasn't.
If anyone knows what it means to be a war hero, it's President Trump. While he so tragically had to get five draft deferments because of his bad feet, he endured his own "personal Vietnam" avoiding STDs in the eighties.
If not dismissing Sadler for her comment, you'd think Trump would at least dismiss her for getting caught. He likes the people who weren't captured.