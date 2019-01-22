Sarah Huckabee Sanders got dragged to her grave for her historically dumb take on MLK Jr.

The rhetoric and policies of the Trump administration are the antithesis of the civil rights movement in every conceivable way. And yet, without fail, several members of the Trump administration paid their respects on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the most cringe-inducing ways possible.

While the act of picking out the most embarrassing member of Trump's staff feels as futile as pinpointing the least healthy menu item at McDonalds, Sarah Huckabee Sanders definitely gave everyone a run for their money with her nauseating Martin Luther King Jr. Day tweet.

In a single tweet that simultaneously sums up the tone deaf nature of the Trump administration, the sanitization of Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy, and the cognitive dissonance of white people everywhere (myself included), Sanders thanked the late civil rights leader for "giving his life" to end racism.