Sarah Huckabee Sanders got dragged to her grave for her historically dumb take on MLK Jr.

The rhetoric and policies of the Trump administration are the antithesis of the civil rights movement in every conceivable way. And yet, without fail, several members of the Trump administration paid their respects on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the most cringe-inducing ways possible.
While the act of picking out the most embarrassing member of Trump's staff feels as futile as pinpointing the least healthy menu item at McDonalds, Sarah Huckabee Sanders definitely gave everyone a run for their money with her nauseating Martin Luther King Jr. Day tweet.
In a single tweet that simultaneously sums up the tone deaf nature of the Trump administration, the sanitization of Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy, and the cognitive dissonance of white people everywhere (myself included), Sanders thanked the late civil rights leader for "giving his life" to end racism.
People on Twitter were quick to correct Sanders and point out the obvious, that Martin Luther King Jr. did not "give up" his life, but more accurately was murdered by white supremacist James Earl Ray after a lifetime of being threatened by individual racists and government agents.
Sanders' historically inaccurate take was only exacerbated by the fact that her politics oppose everything Martin Luther King Jr. was fighting for, and the Trump administration is doing everything in its power to undo the progress that was hard won.
It's one level of cognitive dissonance to be an outright fascist and racist, it's another ballgame to do that while pretending to respect historical activists who hold the same values you decry today.