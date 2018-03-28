Sarah Sanders called out for police brutality comments at today's tense press briefing.

Unarmed men continue to be murdered by police in America, and the officers responsible consistently fail to face consequences for it. According to the White House press secretary, this is not a matter that concerns the president of the United States, but a "local" issue.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked by reporter April Ryan for comment on Tuesday's news that the white cops who shot and killed Alton Sterling will not face any charges, as well as the killing of Stephon Clark in his grandmother's backyard.
"Certainly a terrible incident, this is something that is a local matter, and that’s something that we feel should be left up to local authorities at this time," she said.
Ah yes, a local matter.
If there's one think Trump doesn't do it's comment on things outside his area code.
NBC News's Kristen Welker followed up, asking the press secretary to comment on the police violence hurting communities of color and if the president intends to show any leadership on the subject.
Sanders proceeded to short-circuit and spew some stuff about drugs and border security, because those are the only words she knows.
Here's the transcript, transcribed by Splinter:
WELKER: You said these are local issues. And with respect, this seems to be an issue that the entire country is grappling with...does the president not need to show leadership on this issue?
SANDERS: When the president has talked about a number of issues, we want to find ways to bring the country together. Certainly not looking for any place of division. I think you’ve seen that in the policies he’s put forward. He wants to grow the economy, he wants to do that for everybody. He wants a better America for every American and that’s been a repeated thing out of this White House. But when it comes to the authority to, uh, on the rulings that have taken place in the last few days, those are things that have to be done at a local level and they’re not federal decisions at this time.
WELKER: But Sarah, a lot of African American moms all across the country feel as though their sons are dying. So doesn’t the president feel like he needs to do something about that?
SANDERS: I think we should do every single thing we can every single day to protect the people of this country. I think the president, whether they’re black, white, Hispanic, male or female, rich or poor, we look for ways to protect the individuals in this country, particularly, uh, children. That’s why you’ve seen the president take an active role over the last several months in school safety and looking at ways—we want to do that across the board, whether a kid is in a school, whether they’re at home, no matter where they are in this country, kids should feel safe. And that’s why this president has focused on safety and security as a big part of the priorities of this administration both through securing our borders, and stopping the flow of drugs, stopping the flow of gangs, stopping, um, the number of school shootings by the Stop School Violence Act, the background system. I’m not saying it’s perfect, and until every child is safe we can always do more, and we’re going to show up every day for work trying to do exactly that.
It's hard to imagine what it would look like if the White House cared even less about police brutality.
Translation: We COULD do something about the widespread systemic racism and racially motivated violence in our justice system, but we won't, because we're good with it.— Emilee (@wordsRmightier) March 28, 2018
It’s a state/local issue when it suits their needs, but a federal issue when that works better for them. Nothing but a bunch of soulless opportunists. This is why players kneel. #BlackLivesMatter— Dustin (@dustinlneill) March 28, 2018
Isn't that handy? Letting the local authorities handle the situation, while Trump is standing in solidarity with everyone who hates California.— #TrumpCantSwim (@TrumpCantSwim) March 28, 2018
@PressSec how do you look at yourself in the mirrior everyday? If a black/brown cop would have shot and killed an unarmed white man I'm sure you would be singing a different tune— Ahson Shahid (@ahson_shahid) March 28, 2018
It is indeed all the sympathy and nuance you'd expect from people who would stage protests against protest before a football game.