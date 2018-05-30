Sarah Sanders teared up while lying to a kid about gun reform.

At Wednesday's White House press briefing, Sarah Huckabee Sanders was confronted by a child asking just what the administration is doing to protect children.

A reporter for his elementary school paper, the child told Sanders that he recently had a lockdown drill at school. "One thing that affects my and other student’s mental health is the worry about the fact that we or a friend could get shot at school," he said. "Specifically can you tell me what the administration has done and will do to prevent these senseless tragedies?"

“One thing that affects mine and other students’ mental health is to worry about the fact that we or our friends could get shot at school.”@PressSec Sarah Sanders’ voice breaks as she answers a young reporter's question on gun safety pic.twitter.com/c1MD2a3box — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) May 30, 2018

"I’m sorry that you feel that way," she said.

Sanders started getting choked up when she told the kid:

This administration takes it seriously, and the school safety commission that the president convened is meeting this week. Again, an official meeting to discuss the best ways forward and how we can do every single thing within our power to protect kids in our schools and to make kids feel safe and to make their parents feel good about dropping them off.

While that sounds nice, it is sadly BS, as the only thing the White House has done in relation to shootings is speak at the goshdarn NRA convention.