Sarah Huckabee Sanders accidentally confirmed that the Stormy Daniels lawsuit is legit.

At today's White House Press Briefing, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders got pressed on Stormy Daniels's lawsuit against President Trump multiple times, a situation as sticky as a Stormy Daniels video.
Throughout the brisk twenty minutes of questioning, and after her opening shpiel blaming Democrats for things, The Huckster got grilled, and couldn't even keep the story straight.
When CNN's Jeff Zeleny asked her about the hush money payment, Sanders answered that Trump has already addressed this (he hasn't). Also note: she doesn't outright deny that Trump didn't know about the payment.
Zeleny kept pressing. "When did the president specifically address the cash payment that was made in October of 2016?"
Without being able to answer when Trump has addressed this issue, because he hasn't, Sanders introduced a new plot twist: that the case has already been in arbitration!
As reporter Ben Jacobs notes, "If there was an arbitration between the two, that means there has to have been a contract."
So Trump went out of his way to draw up a contract and go through an arbitration process over allegations that are fake news?
Writer Stuart Stevens brought forth the following question: WHAT DOES THAT EVEN MEAN?
The lawsuit itself does refer to some arbitration process that happened last month, but accuses Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen of "surreptitiously [initiating] a bogus arbitration proceeding against [her]...without even providing Ms. Clifford with notice of the proceeding and basic due process."
As CNN Manu Raju notes, the White House is doing a really good job keeping the story alive.
MSNBC's Hallie Jackson asked again the question about the payment, which translates to, "Did the president break campaign finance laws?" Sanders delivered her ol' canned answer.
Stormy's lawyer has reportedly responded to the White House's statement, and it's hilarious.
Looks like the Stormy weather won't be ending anytime soon.