Sarah Huckabee Sanders accidentally confirmed that the Stormy Daniels lawsuit is legit.

At today's White House Press Briefing, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders got pressed on Stormy Daniels's lawsuit against President Trump multiple times, a situation as sticky as a Stormy Daniels video.

Throughout the brisk twenty minutes of questioning, and after her opening shpiel blaming Democrats for things, The Huckster got grilled, and couldn't even keep the story straight.

When CNN's Jeff Zeleny asked her about the hush money payment, Sanders answered that Trump has already addressed this (he hasn't). Also note: she doesn't outright deny that Trump didn't know about the payment.

CNN's Jeff Zeleny: Was President Trump aware of the payment made to Stormy Daniels?



Sanders: "The President has addressed these directly and made very well clear that none of these allegations are true" https://t.co/Pd46oEfhnh — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 7, 2018

Zeleny kept pressing. "When did the president specifically address the cash payment that was made in October of 2016?"

Without being able to answer when Trump has addressed this issue, because he hasn't, Sanders introduced a new plot twist: that the case has already been in arbitration!

Sanders says arbitration was already won by the President's personal attorneys against Stormy Daniels, and it was "won in the President's favor" https://t.co/z4UMlp3xRf — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 7, 2018

As reporter Ben Jacobs notes, "If there was an arbitration between the two, that means there has to have been a contract."

So Trump went out of his way to draw up a contract and go through an arbitration process over allegations that are fake news?