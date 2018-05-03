Sarah Sanders was cross-examined about Stormy Daniels and pretty much gave up.

Sarah "Smokey Eye" Sanders stepped up to the
pitcher's mount podium for the first time since Rudy Giuliani admitted that Donald Trump reimbursed Michael Cohen for the $130,000 paid to Stormy Daniels and didn't disclose it, which according to campaign finance laws, is a violation of campaign finance laws.
Wow, are you surprised that the White House has been lying about this for months? That's right, Trump and Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been spreading falsehoods about the president's involvements of the affair and its payoff.
The Affaire de Stormy came up multiple times at the super short, 18-minute briefing.
ABC News' Jonathan Karl asked the Huckster right out of the gate, "When the president says things that so often turn out not to be true, when the president and the White House shows what appears to be a blatant disregard for the truth, how are the American people to trust or believe what is said here, or what is said by the president?"
Huckabee Sanders insisted that "we give the best information that we have at the time," and tried to brush it off.
But Karl—bless him—continued with his cross-examination, bring up some other highlights from Trump's litany of lies. The Huckster insistent that the Stormy sitch "wasn't something that was initially known, but later learned."
Yeah, that does not really answer the question.
Sanders's strategy was to somehow have us believe that Trump was making these payments without his own knowledge?
CNN's Jim Acosta followed up, asking how could Trump have just recently become aware of the payment plan that he's been engaged in for months.
"Were you in the dark or did you lie to us?" Acosta asked, thrice.
Once again, Sanders insisted, "I've given the best information I had at the time."
That might actually be true for her, because when asked when she learned that Trump actually made the payments to Cohen, she said, "The first awareness I had was during the interview last night."
Was the liar lied to?
Or is she, you know, lying?