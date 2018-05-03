Sarah Sanders was cross-examined about Stormy Daniels and pretty much gave up.

Sarah "Smokey Eye" Sanders stepped up to the pitcher's mount podium for the first time since Rudy Giuliani admitted that Donald Trump reimbursed Michael Cohen for the $130,000 paid to Stormy Daniels and didn't disclose it, which according to campaign finance laws, is a violation of campaign finance laws.

Wow, are you surprised that the White House has been lying about this for months? That's right, Trump and Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been spreading falsehoods about the president's involvements of the affair and its payoff.

The Affaire de Stormy came up multiple times at the super short, 18-minute briefing.

ABC News' Jonathan Karl asked the Huckster right out of the gate, "When the president says things that so often turn out not to be true, when the president and the White House shows what appears to be a blatant disregard for the truth, how are the American people to trust or believe what is said here, or what is said by the president?"

FLASHBACK: April 5.



Q: Did you know about the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels?

TRUMP: No. No. What else?

Q: Then why did Michael Cohen make those if there was no truth to her allegations?

TRUMP: Well, you'll have to ask Michael Cohen. pic.twitter.com/ZBphisrhgw — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 3, 2018

Huckabee Sanders insisted that "we give the best information that we have at the time," and tried to brush it off.