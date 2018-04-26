Sarah Huckabee Sanders hosted a press briefing for children and a kid asked a hardball question.

While every day at the White House is Take Your Child to Work Day (BOOM! Ivanka burn!), April 26th is the day for everybody else.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders hosted a press briefing for the children of her sworn enemies, finally having an excuse to treat everyone in the briefing room like kids.

On "take your child to work day", @PressSec with the help of her two children, takes questions in the White House Press Room. #TakeYourChildToWorkDay pic.twitter.com/vgY4JSQFMq — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) April 26, 2018

The press corps shared pictures from the event, and they're pretty darn adorable.

On "take your sons and daughters to work day," @PressSec holds briefing for kids - including her own. pic.twitter.com/2Ez1FwdZoV — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) April 26, 2018

Moments before @PressSec briefing at the @WhiteHouse on National Take Our Daughters And Sons to Work Day... pic.twitter.com/DmYn2NC4qG — Hogan Gidley (@hogangidley45) April 26, 2018

Thanks to @PressSec for taking time out of busy day for #takeyourkidtoworkday pic.twitter.com/WlPGUXHvZw — Ed Henry (@edhenry) April 26, 2018

Sarah Huckabee Sanders made the simulation special by announcing a new piece of news: Trump will be going to the United Kingdom for a "working visit" with Prime Minister Theresa May, much to the UK's chagrin.