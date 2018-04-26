Sarah Huckabee Sanders hosted a press briefing for children and a kid asked a hardball question.

While every day at the White House is Take Your Child to Work Day (BOOM! Ivanka burn!), April 26th is the day for everybody else.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders hosted a press briefing for the children of her sworn enemies, finally having an excuse to treat everyone in the briefing room like kids.
The press corps shared pictures from the event, and they're pretty darn adorable.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders made the simulation special by announcing a new piece of news: Trump will be going to the United Kingdom for a "working visit" with Prime Minister Theresa May, much to the UK's chagrin.
Awww...look at SHS and her little Young Republicans!
Most of the kids asked pretty easy questions.
But one scrappy young reporter asked Huckabee Sanders why the president fired FBI director James Comey, and got an answer using Trump's childlike vocabulary.
Even the kids could probably sniff out that "Comey was unfair to Hillary Clinton" is a pretty bad excuse.
...like this adorable little girl in orange, who was really not impressed.