Sarah Huckabee Sanders posted a Thanksgiving pie that looks like a stock photo. Twitter is convinced it's fake.

We all know that stock photos don't represent real life. Most office settings aren't pristine spaces where coworkers openly laugh in perfectly coiffed button downs. Most children don't live in clean, color-coordinated rooms with huge wafts of sunlight, and most pies don't stock photo levels of pristine from the outside. After all, some of the most delicious pies overflow with juices.

So, when Sarah Huckabee Sanders posted a photo of a handmade chocolate pecan Thanksgiving pie on Twitter, the likeness to a stock photo brought out some doubters.

It DOES look like delicious fake news.

I️ dont cook much these days, but managed this Chocolate Pecan Pie for Thanksgiving at the family farm! pic.twitter.com/rO8nFxtly7 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 23, 2017

While it has been confirmed that this pie existed, and was a real dessert consumed by the Sanders family - people on Twitter still took liberties with their speculation.

How could they not?! This is perfect Thanksgiving Twitter bait.