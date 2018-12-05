Sarah Hyland bullied off Twitter for posting about her 14-year-old cousin’s death.

Sarah Hyland of "Modern Family," has decided to leave social media after learning that people are terrible.
After announcing to Twitter that Hyland's 14-year-old cousin, Trevor Canaday, was killed by a drunk driver, she immediately received judgment and negativity about her choice to include the family's "GoFundMe" link.
Apparently the internet doesn't follow the "if you have nothing nice to say, don't say it at all" rule, because many people offered their support, but not without using the opportunity to question Hyland's financial situation. Perhaps Hyland put too much faith in her fans and assumed they were, I don't know, decent people? Who uses a 14-year-old's tragic death to troll a celebrity for their wealth? A better way to express your distaste for her asking for donations would be to simply not donate.
Many "fans" pointed out that Ariel Winter publicly donated more money than Hyland which is a strange detail to obsess over considering Hyland most likely has donated much more privately. After the barrage of insults, Hyland posted:
But people decided to just pile on instead:
When it became too much for her to handle considering she was grieving the loss of a family member, she tweeted:
Finally, people were understanding, supportive and offered nothing but their condolences (sort of)...
Not everyone, though:
Sarah Hyland, we're very sorry for you loss. For everyone else, if you have a problem with her asking for people to donate, learn how to read a room. It might seem like a ridiculous request and your opinion is valid, but it's the wrong time to berate her. Celebrities are people too, and attacking someone when they're mourning the loss of a fourteen-year-old? Do better.