Sarah Hyland claps back after people judged her for wearing ‘2 pairs of Spanx.’

Sarah Hyland of "Modern Family" fame showed up at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party looking fabulous as always.

Of course her boyfriend, Wells Adams of ABC's "The Bachelor" and bartending on "Bachelor in Paradise" fame agreed she looks amazing as well:

They're super cute together, let's be real:

However, when Hyland posted about her outfit, the internet wasn't pleased:

Yes, she's very thin. Yes, Hyland is in her late twenties and could play a high school student for 25,000 seasons of "Modern Family," but that doesn't mean thin people don't have problems, or aren't pressured by the beauty standards of Hollywood. Some people were quick to point out that Hyland might be perpetuating unrealistic expectations for women's bodies by implying she would need Spanx: