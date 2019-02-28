Sarah Hyland claps back after people judged her for wearing ‘2 pairs of Spanx.’

Sarah Hyland of "Modern Family" fame showed up at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party looking fabulous as always.
Of course her boyfriend, Wells Adams of ABC's "The Bachelor" and bartending on "Bachelor in Paradise" fame agreed she looks amazing as well:
They're super cute together, let's be real:
However, when Hyland posted about her outfit, the internet wasn't pleased:
Yes, she's very thin. Yes, Hyland is in her late twenties and could play a high school student for 25,000 seasons of "Modern Family," but that doesn't mean thin people don't have problems, or aren't pressured by the beauty standards of Hollywood. Some people were quick to point out that Hyland might be perpetuating unrealistic expectations for women's bodies by implying she would need Spanx:
However, some people were quick to recognize that Hyland's spanx joke might've been deeper than it seems. While Hyland is a thin woman in Hollywood, she also experienced kidney failure in 2012 and had to have a kidney transplant. Naturally, the surgery caused scarring on her abdomen which is most likely why she chose to pad it down with the magic of Spanx.
And Sarah was very grateful for the support:
People in similar situations empathized with her:
When there's already so much pressure on women to look and behave a certain way, sometimes it's quick to judge someone who seemingly fits the standard for perpetuating the nonsense. Just because Hyland is thin doesn't mean she doesn't have insecurities and we should all be more sensitive of everyone's individual struggles.