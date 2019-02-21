Sarah Hyland is getting dragged for ‘insensitive’ comment about Khloe Kardashian getting cheated on.

In case you missed the news, this week Khloe Kardashian dumped Tristan Thompson after he allegedly cheated on her with Kylie's long time BFF Jordyn Woods.

While Thompson vehemently denied the rumors in a now deleted tweet, Woods has yet to speak up, and both Khloe and her BFF Malika Haqq made it clear they believe the rumor.

Naturally, this turn of events is heartbreaking for Khloe, and looks like the plot of a telenovela to the rest of the world. People on Twitter have been pouring out both condolences for Khloe, and hot takes about the whole situation, ranging from cutting to funny to empathetic.

Some of the responses, however, have received backlash for being insensitive to Khloe.

For example, when Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland made a pun about the situation, her mentions were filled with people claiming she was being needlessly callous about Khloe's heartbreak.