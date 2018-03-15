Sarah Hyland was shamed for being 'too skinny' in new photo and she shut it down.

The Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland eloquently clapped back to some body-shamers after receiving a slew of faux-concerned comments claiming she was too thin.
The body-shaming comments in question were in response to an Instagram photo Hyland posted at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.
She looks lovely.
"In response to the negative comments on this post? I'd like to say 3 things...1. [middle finger emoji] 2. I looked amazing 3.) Even more importantly..I FELT AMAZING and that's all that matters," Hyland wrote.
While body-shaming is unacceptable and destructive no matter what, it's particularly cruel in the case of Hyland, since she's been open about her battle with kidney dysplasia which led to a transplant in 2012. Because of her condition and current medications, Hyland's weight fluctuates frequently.
The actress has been incredibly open about the negative effects of body-shaming throughout her health journey.
"Sometimes it gets too much to where I’m like, okay, I really need to make a statement right now because what is happening is not okay," Hyland told People. "And it happens all the time. I just treat it like if someone’s going to say a comment to me, I’m going to say a comment right back as if we’re talking to my face. You're not behind a keyboard. You're basically talking to me."
Hopefully, some of the more well-meaning but untactful people take heed to Hyland's words and learn to keep thoughts about other people's bodies to themselves. The true trolls are likely a hopeless cause.