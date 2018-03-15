Sarah Hyland was shamed for being 'too skinny' in new photo and she shut it down.

Sarah Hyland was shamed for being 'too skinny' in new photo and she shut it down.
Bronwyn Isaac
Mar 15, 2018@8:13 PM
Advertising

The Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland eloquently clapped back to some body-shamers after receiving a slew of faux-concerned comments claiming she was too thin.

The body-shaming comments in question were in response to an Instagram photo Hyland posted at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

She looks lovely.

"In response to the negative comments on this post? I'd like to say 3 things...1. [middle finger emoji] 2. I looked amazing 3.) Even more importantly..I FELT AMAZING and that's all that matters," Hyland wrote.

While body-shaming is unacceptable and destructive no matter what, it's particularly cruel in the case of Hyland, since she's been open about her battle with kidney dysplasia which led to a transplant in 2012. Because of her condition and current medications, Hyland's weight fluctuates frequently.

The actress has been incredibly open about the negative effects of body-shaming throughout her health journey.

Advertising

"Sometimes it gets too much to where I’m like, okay, I really need to make a statement right now because what is happening is not okay," Hyland told People. "And it happens all the time. I just treat it like if someone’s going to say a comment to me, I’m going to say a comment right back as if we’re talking to my face. You're not behind a keyboard. You're basically talking to me."

I really had to pee.... #iheartawards

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on

Advertising

Hopefully, some of the more well-meaning but untactful people take heed to Hyland's words and learn to keep thoughts about other people's bodies to themselves. The true trolls are likely a hopeless cause.

Advertising
Sources: HelloGiggles
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc