Sarah Hyland was shamed for being 'too skinny' in new photo and she shut it down.

The Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland eloquently clapped back to some body-shamers after receiving a slew of faux-concerned comments claiming she was too thin.

The body-shaming comments in question were in response to an Instagram photo Hyland posted at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

She looks lovely.

"In response to the negative comments on this post? I'd like to say 3 things...1. [middle finger emoji] 2. I looked amazing 3.) Even more importantly..I FELT AMAZING and that's all that matters," Hyland wrote.

While body-shaming is unacceptable and destructive no matter what, it's particularly cruel in the case of Hyland, since she's been open about her battle with kidney dysplasia which led to a transplant in 2012. Because of her condition and current medications, Hyland's weight fluctuates frequently.

The actress has been incredibly open about the negative effects of body-shaming throughout her health journey.