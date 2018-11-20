People are dragging Sarah Michelle Gellar for a thinspo Thanksgiving post.

Oh no, Sarah Michelle Gellar tried to post a throwback photo of her bikini body as Thanksgiving thinspo and a few people were not having it.

The post, captioned, "I’m just going to pin these up all over my house as a reminder not to overeat on Thursday #thanksgivingprep" features three sexy photos of Gellar with her thigh gap, hip bones and clavicle on display.

While there's nothing wrong with loving your body and flaunting it on social media, there's something slightly dirty about the message here. Firstly, it seems like Gellar is not only promoting body shaming for others, but she's also beating herself up for just the possibility of indulging on a holiday centered on food. It doesn't help that the photos also show Gellar fitting perfectly into the ideal body type set by the fashion industry and beauty magazines everywhere as a blonde haired, blue-eyed very thin young woman.