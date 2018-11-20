People are dragging Sarah Michelle Gellar for a thinspo Thanksgiving post.

Oh no, Sarah Michelle Gellar tried to post a throwback photo of her bikini body as Thanksgiving thinspo and a few people were not having it.
The post, captioned, "I’m just going to pin these up all over my house as a reminder not to overeat on Thursday #thanksgivingprep" features three sexy photos of Gellar with her thigh gap, hip bones and clavicle on display.
While there's nothing wrong with loving your body and flaunting it on social media, there's something slightly dirty about the message here. Firstly, it seems like Gellar is not only promoting body shaming for others, but she's also beating herself up for just the possibility of indulging on a holiday centered on food. It doesn't help that the photos also show Gellar fitting perfectly into the ideal body type set by the fashion industry and beauty magazines everywhere as a blonde haired, blue-eyed very thin young woman.
While she's right that overeating is serious problem and being obese or significantly overweight is incredibly unhealthy and not something that should ever be encouraged, thinspo (or, images of very thin women as inspiration) is often a symptom of eating disorders and shouldn't really be joked about. Even though this started off as a pretty innocent attempt at self-deprecation, being in the public eye means you have to accept that young women look up to you, and you must choose your words (and captions) wisely.
Naturally, the war broke out in the comments:
1."_souldiergirl_ " wrote:
Not a great example for young girls. Hope my daughter never sees this post.
2. "preppy_grafro" wrote:
Use these pictures as a reminder to “overeat”. No need to pump my brakes as there are no curves on that road.
3. "gwoman100" wrote:
Everyone overeats on Thanksgiving. If you don’t, then someone doesn’t know how to cook! Enjoy!! 🦃🥔🥘 🌽🥦🥖🥧🍰
4. "kitchenthrowdown" wrote:
Everyone worried about @sarahmgellar I am over here dreaming of gravy shots and piles of taters. Reason why I must run like 5 miles before dinner 😭😭😭
5. "bushwitz" wrote:
ummmm... looks a little anorexic....
6. "talicuster" wrote:
I would never endorse overindulging as a lifestyle. But it’s THANKSGIVING. If there were ever a day to be like YEAHHH DAY OFF I’LL DO WHATEVER it’s that one. It’s more than that, though, it’s the way the message is packaged. I also subscribe to the said “healthy lifestyle” SMG subscribes too. I “agree” with a healthy lifestyle. I don’t agree with the packaging of this inspiration to monitor enjoyment on a holiday, especially when we live in a toxic society that already holds women to unhealthy standards in terms of age and beauty. If you reread my post I actually wasn’t shaming her. If this were the real world, you would call my comment part of a conversation. But we’re online with boxes for “comments,” so consider my message a text message of a conversation that offers a different point of view than the one she posted, thus making me a human with a brain who looks at things from an alternative angle and questions their possible deeper meaning and effects
7. "sarakatj" wrote:
She had an eating problem when she worked on Buffy, and body dysphoria.
8. "bodegabaymermaid1976" wrote:
As soon as i saw this picture, it made my ED scream!! I did so much pep talk to get through the holidays, now I am completely freaked out, and feeling like my first thoughts of restriction were legit! This picture only justifies that fear!!😖😞
9. "catjefferson_" wrote:
Your caption is problematic and I suggest you do some research on eating disorders, the mental health issues that go along with them, and how diet culture is harmful to women. Girls look up to you, and you should be mindful of the message you're sending.
10. "livtakespics" wrote:
don’t think people are upset about her being proud of her body.. they just don’t think the warning against overeating is productive or healthy for the people who look up to SMG. It definitely contributes to body shaming and diet culture. I think these pics are beautiful and she’s DEFINITELY slaying 😊 I just think the caption could be really hurtful in subtle ways to her followers
11. "genxgina" wrote:
I think she looks stunning, it’s the message that her caption sends that I have a problem with, because it perpetuates a mentality that promotes eating disorders and unhealthy obsession with having a “perfect,” body.
However, many people were there for her:
12. "herentberg" wrote:
I don't think that she was fat shaming. She has done a very good job of taking care of her body and shouldn't be faulted for that.
13. "aprilshowers436" wrote:
Leave her be! If this is her healthy then great for her. Why is it ok to skinny shame someone but taboo to fat shame people? I mean seriously?! I hated it when ppl would say "oh you're so skinny!' How would they like it if I said to them, 'oooh you're so fat!' Stop being so judgemental!
14. "ericalaprieta510" wrote:
Crazy how many people are getting worked up over this post. Calm down...stop finding issues with everything. Just admire this beauty 💜💜💜
15. "chrispy_creme" wrote:
Omg this isn’t fat-phobic. Overeating is a real problem for some people.
16. "Loveyouhoneybunny" wrote:
You don’t want to over meat because OVER EATING IS UNHEALTHY for you! Don’t listen to these people who need to make this into a negative thing. Eat clean, exercise regularly, and stay fit! Enjoy your thanksgiving!! 🔥🔥🔥
17. "ihaveahoodie" wrote"
As someone that has worked super hard this year to lose weight, and has been succeeding, I was dreading the holidays because of fear of how much it could set me back. I'm glad I'm not alone and your thoughts are inspiration to 'just do me' this year and stay true to my goals.
18. "theholyzedster" wrote:
These comments just prove why Americans are mental. She was making a fucking joke!!!!!!!
Whether you choose to have a yoga and vegan Thanksgiving or a butter and binging one, stay healthy and happy!