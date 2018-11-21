Sarah Michelle Gellar apologizes for being too thin for Thanksgiving.

Sarah Michelle Gellar unintentionally started a no-letter-left-behind keyboard war about using "thinspiration" to avoid overindulging on Thanksgiving.
After she posted an old photo of herself in lingerie on Instagram, a debate broke out over whether or not her self-deprecating joke in the caption raised some problematic, body-shaming red flags.
Maybe it's because people are spending this week slacking off work and heavily drinking, but the comments on this post are insanely passionate. Perhaps it's because when anyone tries to attack a mashed potato craving, the rage in resistance is met with more ferocity than a call to our senators?
Some people were upset that Gellar was shaming her own body and therefore fueling the shame others have for not fitting into the bony ideal, some people were complimentary of Gellar being proud of her past frame but didn't like the caption, and a LOT of people were enraged that anyone would even dare to be enraged. (For a more detailed analysis, check out "People are dragging Sarah Michelle Gellar for a thinspo Thanksgiving post.")
While it is abundantly clear that Gellar was joking, making fun of herself, and definitely not intending to hurt anyone, maybe this is a fun reminder she could've pinned on her fridge and not on Instagram?
After Gellar recognized the fiery debate in all its glory, she chose not to take the photo down or the original caption, but rather to post an apology in the comments, writing:
“It’s come to my attention that some people think I was ‘fat shaming’ with this post. That could not be further from my intentions. I love Thanksgiving and unfortunately my eyes are often bigger than my stomach, and I tend to eat so much I make myself sick. This was a joking reminder to myself not to do that. I'm terribly sorry that people were offended by my attempt at humor. Any one that knows me, knows I would never intentionally ‘shame’ any one on any basis. I am a champion of all people.”
Very classy and graceful move, Sarah. Even if you believe she didn't have to apologize, or that some people are too sensitive (maybe they are, but they were still sad!) it's not exactly a great stance to get hung up on someone trying to make amends with people they accidentally hurt. If anything, we all learned a lesson in healthy portion control and loving our bodies for what they look like right now. *Throws bikini photo of my eighth grade pool party in the trash*