Sarah Michelle Gellar apologizes for being too thin for Thanksgiving.

Sarah Michelle Gellar unintentionally started a no-letter-left-behind keyboard war about using "thinspiration" to avoid overindulging on Thanksgiving.

After she posted an old photo of herself in lingerie on Instagram, a debate broke out over whether or not her self-deprecating joke in the caption raised some problematic, body-shaming red flags.

Maybe it's because people are spending this week slacking off work and heavily drinking, but the comments on this post are insanely passionate. Perhaps it's because when anyone tries to attack a mashed potato craving, the rage in resistance is met with more ferocity than a call to our senators?

Some people were upset that Gellar was shaming her own body and therefore fueling the shame others have for not fitting into the bony ideal, some people were complimentary of Gellar being proud of her past frame but didn't like the caption, and a LOT of people were enraged that anyone would even dare to be enraged. (For a more detailed analysis, check out "People are dragging Sarah Michelle Gellar for a thinspo Thanksgiving post.")