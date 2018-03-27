Sarah Sanders attempts to explain Trump's suspicious silence on Stormy Daniels.

Donald Trump has yet to directly tweet about Stormy Daniels and the White House Press Corps is ON IT.

At Tuesday's White House press briefing, Sarah Huckabee Sanders faced multiple questions about Stormy Daniels, and could hardly answer any of them.

Because Trump is keen on attacking everyone on Twitter—from Little Rocket Man to Nordstrom—people are curious why his itchy Twitter fingers have yet to attack the woman suing him.

When a reporter asked if this suspicious silence is part of a new legal strategy, Sanders spouted some word vomit about how tweets aren't the exclusive voice of the president.

"The president has still been engaged. He gives us messages to deliver on his behalf on a regular basis, but he has also put out a number of tweets over the last week," @PressSec said on whether @POTUS not tweeting about Stormy Daniels' interview is part of new Twitter strategy. pic.twitter.com/kGKCeASv39 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 27, 2018

"He gives us messages to deliver on his behalf on a regular basis, but he has also put out a number of tweets over the last week," she said, not really answer the question.

The second of three Stormy mentions was a straight up inquiry as to why the president's lawyer paid her $130,000 a month before the election, and Sanders's answer was ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.