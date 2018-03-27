Sarah Sanders attempts to explain Trump's suspicious silence on Stormy Daniels.

Donald Trump has yet to directly tweet about Stormy Daniels and the White House Press Corps is ON IT.
At Tuesday's White House press briefing, Sarah Huckabee Sanders faced multiple questions about Stormy Daniels, and could hardly answer any of them.
Because Trump is keen on attacking everyone on Twitter—from Little Rocket Man to Nordstrom—people are curious why his itchy Twitter fingers have yet to attack the woman suing him.
When a reporter asked if this suspicious silence is part of a new legal strategy, Sanders spouted some word vomit about how tweets aren't the exclusive voice of the president.
"He gives us messages to deliver on his behalf on a regular basis, but he has also put out a number of tweets over the last week," she said, not really answer the question.
The second of three Stormy mentions was a straight up inquiry as to why the president's lawyer paid her $130,000 a month before the election, and Sanders's answer was ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.
Sanders was most animated when asked to comment on a remark by former president Jimmy Carter, who questioned Trump's personal sense of morality.
"Most people want to see a president with basic moral boundaries," Carter said, likely while building a house with Habitat for Humanity.
Because the fact that Trump won the electoral college is the White House answer for everything, Sanders was all, "Duh, how can anyone have any moral qualms when he won an election a year and a half ago despite getting 3 million fewer votes and talking about grabbing women by the pussy?" (I'm paraphrasing, of course.)
Reporter Christina Wilkie pointed out that not even the White House can claim that Trump has moral values—only that he won votes.
So, I guess we can all agree on something!
Seriously though, why hasn't Trump tweeted about this?
According to Stormy's lawyer, it's because he can't cry "fake news."
"You know why he won’t tweet about it? Because it’s true," he said.
Stay tuned.