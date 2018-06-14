Sarah Sanders tried to use the Bible to justify separating families. She got biblically burned.

The Trump administration is separating families seeking asylum at the US border, taking kids into custody and housing them in converted Walmarts while sticking their parents in jail.

While that policy may sound absolutely inhumane and shamefully barbaric to some, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and hater of immigrants both legal and illegal told a group of faith leaders that this is A-OK with God.

"Illegal entry into the United States is a crime—as it should be," said the amateur theologian. "Persons who violate the law of our nation are subject to prosecution. I would cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13, to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained them for the purpose of order."

Here is racist elf Jeff Sessions making an unconvincing case that the Bible justifies separating families at the border during a speech in Indiana pic.twitter.com/ETYWFrFhUl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 14, 2018

(Note: As a Jew, I don't have Apostle Paul or this whole book so I'm really not sure where he's coming from.)

Asked about their divine right to tear children away from their parents, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was extremely Sarah Huckabee Sanders about it, simultaneously saying that this cruel-seeming policy is the Democrats' fault and also citing the bible as reason to punish people this way.