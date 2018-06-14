Sarah Sanders tried to use the Bible to justify separating families. She got biblically burned.

The Trump administration is separating families seeking asylum at the US border, taking kids into custody and housing them in converted Walmarts while sticking their parents in jail.
While that policy may sound absolutely inhumane and shamefully barbaric to some, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and hater of immigrants both legal and illegal told a group of faith leaders that this is A-OK with God.
"Illegal entry into the United States is a crime—as it should be," said the amateur theologian. "Persons who violate the law of our nation are subject to prosecution. I would cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13, to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained them for the purpose of order."
(Note: As a Jew, I don't have Apostle Paul or this whole book so I'm really not sure where he's coming from.)
Asked about their divine right to tear children away from their parents, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was extremely Sarah Huckabee Sanders about it, simultaneously saying that this cruel-seeming policy is the Democrats' fault and also citing the bible as reason to punish people this way.
It may be "biblical to enforce the law," but there has yet to be a law that says children are to be torn for their parents' arms. It's a practice the Trump administration has chosen to enact.
The briefing got even more heated when a reporter asked her if she has empathy for these children.
Rather than answer the question, she accused the man standing up for the children of just loving being on TV.
Disgusted by Sanders' shameless display, clergy members and biblical scholars of all different faiths gave her a well-deserved "Actually..."
You shall not wrong a stranger or oppress him, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt. Exodus 22:20— Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg (@TheRaDR) June 14, 2018
We are commanded THIRTY SIX TIMES in the Torah (Genesis through Deuteronomy) to care for the stranger. That is more than any other commandment, by a lot. 36.— Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg (@TheRaDR) June 14, 2018
In Jewish numerology, 18 corresponds to the number for life. So 36 is double-life.
Jesuit priest James Martin went so far as to call the actions "sin."
You do NOT want to make a nun, like Sister Simone Campbell, angry.
Saint Augustine: “An unjust law is no law at all.” (On Free Choice Of The Will, Book 1, § 5)— Sr. Simone Campbell (@sr_simone) June 14, 2018
Bishops: “When a government enacts an unjust law, unjust because it violates the human dignity of the citizens or exceeds its authority, the citizens have a duty to disobey that law.” (Committee on Religious Liberty, 2015)— Sr. Simone Campbell (@sr_simone) June 14, 2018
Pope John Paul XXIII: “laws and decrees passed in contravention of the moral order, and hence of the divine will, can have no binding force in conscience, since "it is right to obey God rather than men.” (Peace on Earth, 1963, 51)— Sr. Simone Campbell (@sr_simone) June 14, 2018
Catechism: "If rulers were to enact unjust laws or take measures contrary to the moral order, such arrangements would not be binding in conscience" (1903)— Sr. Simone Campbell (@sr_simone) June 14, 2018
#FamiliesBelongTogether. It is a mandate of our faith and our nation. Laws that separate families are unjust and immoral and are no laws at all.— Sr. Simone Campbell (@sr_simone) June 14, 2018
The bible quickly started trending on Twitter, which is an exciting day for the book's publicist.
Just another day in Hell.