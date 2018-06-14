Sarah Sanders tried to use the Bible to justify separating families. She got biblically burned.

Sarah Sanders tried to use the Bible to justify separating families. She got biblically burned.
Orli Matlow
Jun 14, 2018@8:11 PM
Advertising

The Trump administration is separating families seeking asylum at the US border, taking kids into custody and housing them in converted Walmarts while sticking their parents in jail.

While that policy may sound absolutely inhumane and shamefully barbaric to some, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and hater of immigrants both legal and illegal told a group of faith leaders that this is A-OK with God.

"Illegal entry into the United States is a crime—as it should be," said the amateur theologian. "Persons who violate the law of our nation are subject to prosecution. I would cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13, to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained them for the purpose of order."

(Note: As a Jew, I don't have Apostle Paul or this whole book so I'm really not sure where he's coming from.)

Asked about their divine right to tear children away from their parents, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was extremely Sarah Huckabee Sanders about it, simultaneously saying that this cruel-seeming policy is the Democrats' fault and also citing the bible as reason to punish people this way.

Advertising

It may be "biblical to enforce the law," but there has yet to be a law that says children are to be torn for their parents' arms. It's a practice the Trump administration has chosen to enact.

The briefing got even more heated when a reporter asked her if she has empathy for these children.

Advertising

Rather than answer the question, she accused the man standing up for the children of just loving being on TV.

Disgusted by Sanders' shameless display, clergy members and biblical scholars of all different faiths gave her a well-deserved "Actually..."

Advertising

Jesuit priest James Martin went so far as to call the actions "sin."

You do NOT want to make a nun, like Sister Simone Campbell, angry.

Advertising
Advertising

The bible quickly started trending on Twitter, which is an exciting day for the book's publicist.

Advertising

Just another day in Hell.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc