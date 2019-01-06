Sarah Sanders gets owned on Fox News by her greatest enemy: facts.

Look, Sarah Sanders has a tough job. She has to stand in front of Americans everyday and tell straight up lies to protect her boss. Honestly, it sounds exhausting. Somehow I don't feel bad for her at all, but I do imagine she is constantly on edge trying to avoid the one thing that can bring her down: facts.
Sanders came face to face with her feared opponent (facts) today when she went on Fox News to discuss border security with Chris Wallace. Sanders attempted to claim that terrorists were coming into the US through the Southern border, but unfortunately for her, Wallace was equipped with the real facts on this issue. Wallace pointed out that there was no statistical evidence to confirm that any terrorists were coming through the Southern border, and while Sanders tried to dance her way around this fact (classic), it was clear that she was at a loss here.
Here is an excerpt of the conversation:
“We know that roughly nearly 4,000 known or suspected terrorists come into our country illegally, and we know that our most vulnerable point of entry is southern border,” Sanders began, but Wallace cut her off.
“I know the statistic, I didn’t know if you were going to use it, but I studied up on this,” Wallace said. “Do you know what those 4,000 people come where they are captured? Airports.”
“Not always…” Sanders said weakly.
“Airports. The state department says there hasn’t been any terrorists found coming across the southern border,” Wallace said.
“It’s by air it’s by land it’s by sea, it’s all of the above,” Sanders said, “but one thing that you’re forgetting is at the most vulnerable point of entry that we have into this country is our southern border. You have to protect it, and the more and more that individuals know that…”
“But they’re not coming across the southern border, Sarah, they’re coming and they’re being stopped at airports,” Wallace interrupted, once again.
Personally, I love when Wallace interjects by calling her by her first name. Nothing says, "I'm sick of your bullshit," more than calling the White House Press Secretary 'Sarah' on live television.
I doubt Sanders was prepared for Fox's Chris Wallace to have that factual statistic in his back pocket to use against her, and while she was able to weave her usual web of vague lies and claims to deflect the truth, she was clearly thrown off. Happy Sunday!