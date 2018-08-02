Sarah Sanders' meltdown at today's press briefing made an 'enemy of the people' walk out.

After Ivanka Trump's Stunning and Brave declaration on Thursday morning that she doesn't believe the news media to be "the enemy of the people," Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was granted the opportunity to be a hero and uphold the First Amendment as an essential tenet of American democracy. She didn't take it.

CNN's Jim Acosta, fresh off of being shouted down by Trump fans at a rally on Tuesday, asked the Huckster if she agrees with Ivanka's hot take that the press is not the enemy. Sanders responded by kvetching about the time she was asked to leave a restaurant.

Complete exchange between @Acosta and @PressSec on whether or not the press is the enemy or the people.



Full video here: https://t.co/0dlyUd8srP pic.twitter.com/b9u4fliunW — CSPAN (@cspan) August 2, 2018

"It’s ironic, Jim, that not only you and the media attack the president for his rhetoric when they frequently lower the level of conversation in this country," Sanders said. "The media has attacked me personally on a number of occasions."

Surely, there are very fine people on both sides?

Acosta again asked her to denounce the phrase "enemy of the people," which comes straight outta Stalin.