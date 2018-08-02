Sarah Sanders' meltdown at today's press briefing made an 'enemy of the people' walk out.

After Ivanka Trump's Stunning and Brave declaration on Thursday morning that she doesn't believe the news media to be "the enemy of the people," Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was granted the opportunity to be a hero and uphold the First Amendment as an essential tenet of American democracy. She didn't take it.
CNN's Jim Acosta, fresh off of being shouted down by Trump fans at a rally on Tuesday, asked the Huckster if she agrees with Ivanka's hot take that the press is not the enemy. Sanders responded by kvetching about the time she was asked to leave a restaurant.
"It’s ironic, Jim, that not only you and the media attack the president for his rhetoric when they frequently lower the level of conversation in this country," Sanders said. "The media has attacked me personally on a number of occasions."
Surely, there are very fine people on both sides?
Acosta again asked her to denounce the phrase "enemy of the people," which comes straight outta Stalin.
"I appreciate your passion," Sanders responded. "I share it. I’ve addressed this question. I’ve addressed my personal feelings. I’m here to speak on behalf of the president. He’s made his comments clear."
Horrified by Sanders' refusal, Acosta walked out.
Acosta returned to the briefing room and went live on CNN, calling the demonization of the free press "un-American."
It's pretty horrifying.
People are going as far as to call it fascist.
At least she didn't make fun of anybody's eye makeup!