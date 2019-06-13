Sarah Huckabee Sanders is getting the huck out of the White House and the jokes are honestly great.

Orli Matlow
Jun 13, 2019@8:26 PM
Fire the Hunger Games canon. Another one bites the dust. A third cliché.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the latest Trump official to exit the White House, although, according to the press secretary, there never was such a person. She didn't exist. She is a figure of our collective imaginations, and we are all crazy having believed that there was one.

Donald Trump announced the departure via Twitter, the real press secretary.

(Note: Trump has NOT been president for 3 1/2 years, but it's beautiful of him to honor her with a lie.)

It will be a smooth transition for Sarah Sanders to go to not holding briefings from not holding briefings.

There are hundreds of tweets on the matter. Here are the funniest ones.

May Sarah Huckabee Sanders' career go up in smoky eye.

