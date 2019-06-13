Sarah Huckabee Sanders is getting the huck out of the White House and the jokes are honestly great.

Fire the Hunger Games canon. Another one bites the dust. A third cliché.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the latest Trump official to exit the White House, although, according to the press secretary, there never was such a person. She didn't exist. She is a figure of our collective imaginations, and we are all crazy having believed that there was one.

Donald Trump announced the departure via Twitter, the real press secretary.

After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

....She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

(Note: Trump has NOT been president for 3 1/2 years, but it's beautiful of him to honor her with a lie.)

It will be a smooth transition for Sarah Sanders to go to not holding briefings from not holding briefings.

There are hundreds of tweets on the matter. Here are the funniest ones.