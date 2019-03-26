White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is sh*tposting Mueller memes and people are pissed.

While the public has yet to see the actual Mueller report, the Trump administration is declaring victory, rejoicing that their hand-selected Attorney General has decided to clear his boss of any crimes.

From her perch at the most respected address in America, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is engaging with this new information in a respectful, persuasive manner LOL JK she's trolling us all.

Mueller Madness! Which of the angry and hysterical @realDonaldTrump haters got it most embarrassingly wrong? #YouDecide pic.twitter.com/IkzUesDdub — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) March 26, 2019

This ripoff of a New York Post meme might seem like it came from a troll in your mentions, but it's actually a sh*tpost from an official government account.

The bracket features commentators who have publicly suspected Trump's guilt in the investigation, mostly because he got caught lying dozens of times and fired people who were investigating him.

While people with Pepe the Frog icons are undoubtedly laughing their MAGA hats off, everyone else is not impressed.

How is this an acceptable thing for the White House press secretary to tweet out about members of the press and ordinary American citizens? https://t.co/wVDL923kMf — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) March 26, 2019

This does not seem like a very good use of my tax dollars, sarah — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 26, 2019