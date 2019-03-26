White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is sh*tposting Mueller memes and people are pissed.

Orli Matlow
Mar 26, 2019@2:18 PM
While the public has yet to see the actual Mueller report, the Trump administration is declaring victory, rejoicing that their hand-selected Attorney General has decided to clear his boss of any crimes.

From her perch at the most respected address in America, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is engaging with this new information in a respectful, persuasive manner LOL JK she's trolling us all.

This ripoff of a New York Post meme might seem like it came from a troll in your mentions, but it's actually a sh*tpost from an official government account.

The bracket features commentators who have publicly suspected Trump's guilt in the investigation, mostly because he got caught lying dozens of times and fired people who were investigating him.

While people with Pepe the Frog icons are undoubtedly laughing their MAGA hats off, everyone else is not impressed.

Sarah Sanders is loving the backlash, and retweeted the meme again today.

This March Madness is indeed madness.

