Sarah Sanders attempt to explain recent Trump tweet embarrassingly bad, possibly illegal.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders held her first White House press briefing since the Florida school shooting that killed 17 people, and the president's tweet blaming those deaths on the Russia probe.
On Saturday, Trump spent the day indoors tweeting rather than golfing, and unleashed this helpful theory to the world.
Survivors of the massacre were appalled by the tweet, and spoke up against it both on Twitter and on TV.
Today, it fell upon Sarah Sanders to explain just WTF Trump was thinking.
Alas, the press secretary said that just because the FBI failed to act on a tip about the Parkland shooter because they were busy with the investigation into possible Trump campaign collusion with Russia doesn't mean that Trump thinks the FBI failed to act on a tip about the Parkland shooter because they were busy with investigation into possible Trump campaign collusion with Russia.
ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl asked Sanders if the president thinks the thought that he tweeted, which Sanders insisted that he doesn't.
"Did he mistweet?" Karl shot back. "He said this is not acceptable. they’re spending too much time to prove Russian collusion."
"I think he’s making the point that we would like our FBI agencies to not be focused on something that is clearly a hoax in terms of investigating the Trump campaign and its involvement," Sanders responded.
(Note: a hoax? Mueller literally indicted another dude this morning.)
Some pundits pointed out on Twitter than the press secretary telling the independent FBI what they should investigate is borderline obstruction of justice.
"We're so beyond propriety," indeed.