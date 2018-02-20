Sarah Sanders attempt to explain recent Trump tweet embarrassingly bad, possibly illegal.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders held her first White House press briefing since the Florida school shooting that killed 17 people, and the president's tweet blaming those deaths on the Russia probe.

On Saturday, Trump spent the day indoors tweeting rather than golfing, and unleashed this helpful theory to the world.

Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign - there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

Survivors of the massacre were appalled by the tweet, and spoke up against it both on Twitter and on TV.

17 of my classmates are gone. That’s 17 futures, 17 children, and 17 friends stolen. But you’re right, it always has to be about you. How silly of me to forget. #neveragain https://t.co/i6Hldlo0Aq — Aly Sheehy (@Aly_Sheehy) February 18, 2018

Oh my god. 17 OF MY CLASSMATES AND FRIENDS ARE GONE AND YOU HAVE THE AUDACITY TO MAKE THIS ABOUT RUSSIA???!! HAVE A DAMN HEART. You can keep all of your fake and meaningless “thoughts and prayers”. https://t.co/al9DWBM2AW — Morgan Williams (@morganw_44) February 18, 2018

17 innocent people were brutally murdered at my school, a place where they should have felt safe. Their lives were gone in an instant. You are the President of the United States and you have the audacity to put this on Russia as an excuse. I guess I should expect that from you. https://t.co/phOg97PJoD — taylor // #NEVERAGAIN (@tayloryon_) February 18, 2018

Today, it fell upon Sarah Sanders to explain just WTF Trump was thinking.

Alas, the press secretary said that just because the FBI failed to act on a tip about the Parkland shooter because they were busy with the investigation into possible Trump campaign collusion with Russia doesn't mean that Trump thinks the FBI failed to act on a tip about the Parkland shooter because they were busy with investigation into possible Trump campaign collusion with Russia.