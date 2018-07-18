Sarah Sanders attempted to clean up Trump’s week of Russia controversies. She only made it worse.

On Wednesday, Sarah Sanders held her first press briefing since Donald Trump's press conference with Vladimir Putin (where the president of the United States sided with the Russian dictator over the US intelligence community's conclusion that he interfered with the 2016 election? 'Member?), and his subsequent insistence 24 hours later that he actually meant the opposite of what he said.
Surprisingly, considering her natural charisma and virtuosic way with words, Sanders managed to make things worse, because every Trump-Russia controversy has another Trump-Russia controversy inside.
Before the briefing, despite his very convincing insistence that he's Team United States, Trump was asked if he thinks that Russia was still targeting the US, which according to intelligence agencies, they are. Not, once, but twice, Trump said "no."
NBC's Hallie Jackson brought this up at the briefing, to which Sanders said something that women who have been attacked by Trump have likely been told: "no" doesn't mean no.
He wasn't saying "no" as an answer to the question, Sanders insists, but was saying no to taking questions at all.
People who have watched the video, or are familiar with Sanders' relationship with the truth, are skeptical of the spin.
Jackson noted on Twitter that saying no to questions is not how Trump says no to questions.
Jackson further pressed Sanders, asking how the president could possibly have any credibility when he just says "LOL JK" a day later.
The dictionary has even chimed in on this attempt at a clean up on aisle Trump.
That's not all, folks!
The New York Times' Maggie Haberman asked Sanders if Trump would entertain Putin's proposal to question former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, and busniessman Bill Browder. Letting foreign government question citizens who weren't even accused of crimes is apparently something that just isn't done. Even the State Department is like "nah."
McFaul himself called on the White House to clear the air.
Members of Congress and other people who know about things are calling this out as insane.
Great job, Sarah!
Both "Sarah Sanders" and "Sarah Huckabee Sanders" started trending on Twitter as people tried to make sense about what they just saw.
It's a scary time, but keep your eye on what really matters: whether or not Sarah Sanders can eat chicken in peace.