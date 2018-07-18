Sarah Sanders attempted to clean up Trump’s week of Russia controversies. She only made it worse.

On Wednesday, Sarah Sanders held her first press briefing since Donald Trump's press conference with Vladimir Putin (where the president of the United States sided with the Russian dictator over the US intelligence community's conclusion that he interfered with the 2016 election? 'Member?), and his subsequent insistence 24 hours later that he actually meant the opposite of what he said.

Surprisingly, considering her natural charisma and virtuosic way with words, Sanders managed to make things worse, because every Trump-Russia controversy has another Trump-Russia controversy inside.

Before the briefing, despite his very convincing insistence that he's Team United States, Trump was asked if he thinks that Russia was still targeting the US, which according to intelligence agencies, they are. Not, once, but twice, Trump said "no."

JUST IN: Asked by @CeciliaVega whether Russia was "still targeting the U.S.," Pres. Trump says "no." https://t.co/SgqBaZ6v7g pic.twitter.com/pCn7Oy6c9T — ABC News (@ABC) July 18, 2018

NBC's Hallie Jackson brought this up at the briefing, to which Sanders said something that women who have been attacked by Trump have likely been told: "no" doesn't mean no.