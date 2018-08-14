Sarah Sanders is getting dragged for her completely bonkers defense of Trump's racism.

Perhaps because she's jealous to see another notorious liar in Trump's orbit own the headlines, Sarah Sanders hosted a short press briefing that mostly discussed Omarosa's book.
In Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House, Omarosa makes the claim that people have been making for decades: that Donald Trump, who was sued by the Nixon administration in 1973 for not renting to black people, is racist.
Sanders argues that her boss can't be racist because:
1. He insults many people, not just black people (?)
2. Bill and Hillary Clinton were at his wedding (??)
3. Democrats asked him for campaign contributions back when he was a Democrat (???)
Seriously. As Crooked Hillary Clinton is his witness, Donald John Trump is not biased against people of color, says Sanders.
There's more!
As not to tarnish her sterling reputation for telling the truth in the event that a tape ever comes out, the press secretary opted not to issue a definitive statement as to whether or not the president has uttered the racial slur of all racial slurs.
People are dragging Sanders' truly lame defense and whether "Did Trump say the N-word?" is something worth dedicating the whole news cycle to when there are so many other things at stake.
Even if the elusive N-word tape ever drops, has the president ever been recorded ever saying something offensive?
Aaaaaaand scene.