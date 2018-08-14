Sarah Sanders is getting dragged for her completely bonkers defense of Trump's racism.

Perhaps because she's jealous to see another notorious liar in Trump's orbit own the headlines, Sarah Sanders hosted a short press briefing that mostly discussed Omarosa's book.

In Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House, Omarosa makes the claim that people have been making for decades: that Donald Trump, who was sued by the Nixon administration in 1973 for not renting to black people, is racist.

Sanders argues that her boss can't be racist because:

1. He insults many people, not just black people (?)

2. Bill and Hillary Clinton were at his wedding (??)

3. Democrats asked him for campaign contributions back when he was a Democrat (???)

.@PressSec Sarah Sanders: "The president's an equal opportunity person that calls things like he sees it. He always fights fire with fire and he certainly doesn't hold back on doing that across the board."



Seriously. As Crooked Hillary Clinton is his witness, Donald John Trump is not biased against people of color, says Sanders.