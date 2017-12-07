Sarah Huckabee Sanders explained why Trump was slurring his words. You will have follow-up questions.

On Wednesday, much of the world watched as president Donald Trump made a speech announcing his decision to move the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
While the speech itself marks a big political move, a lot of the internet was preoccupied with the way Trump slurred his words at the end of the address.
People online speculated on the many possible reasons for Trump's slur.
On Thursday, the White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders addressed the looming question about Trump's slur, claiming it was just a dry throat, Buzzfeed reports.
"There were a lot of questions on that. Frankly, pretty ridiculous questions. The president's throat was dry, nothing more than that," Sanders told reporters.
She then went on to assure reporters that Trump is in good health, and he's scheduled to see his doctor next year.
Sanders also said the results of this appointment will be shared with the public.
There are still a lot of questions on the table. For one, why can't he see his doctor before next year?! Is he getting enough water? Is there a stash of White House cocaine?! There's a lot left unanswered.