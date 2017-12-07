Sarah Huckabee Sanders explained why Trump was slurring his words. You will have follow-up questions.

On Wednesday, much of the world watched as president Donald Trump made a speech announcing his decision to move the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

While the speech itself marks a big political move, a lot of the internet was preoccupied with the way Trump slurred his words at the end of the address.

Trump really struggling at the end of this speech (dry mouth?), slurs "God bless the United States" pic.twitter.com/aKtrmEUUqx — David Mack (@davidmackau) December 6, 2017

People online speculated on the many possible reasons for Trump's slur.

Husband has dementia. On lots of psychotropic drugs. Most of his medications cause severe dry mouth. Hmm — Tee Resists Here (@TeeTweetsHere) December 6, 2017

It also has a genetic component & his dad died from dementia (it’s a terminal illness, always). — Rachel X 🌞🐒🌈 (@RachelChauvin1) December 6, 2017

Psych NP here. Treated many many dementia patients. In two years, he won't be able to feed himself. — Abogada (@Spitfirehill) December 6, 2017

Problem is if you mention Trump and dementia, people lump his psychiatric illness and character flaws into dementia label. He was behaviorally ill with personality disorder before cognitive change & that is obvious in old vs new videos. And don’t get me started on his character. — Tee Resists Here (@TeeTweetsHere) December 6, 2017