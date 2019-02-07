Sarah Silverman’s Instagram about ‘creepy’ mammogram with male doctor is resonating with women.

Advocating for comfortable boundaries at the doctor's office can be a tricky and uncomfortable process no matter what, and this feeling is multiplied if you're a woman getting a mammogram.

After encountering multiple uncomfortable experiences with a male doctor, Sarah Silverman posted on Instagram about why she's decided to switch to a new mammographer, this time, a woman.

She wrote about the ways his behavior fell outside the bounds of professionalism, and how seemingly small behaviors like not wearing gloves and brushing up against her with his fingers made the experience tense.