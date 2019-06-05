Sarah Silverman slams doctor for giving her a creepily inappropriate mammogram.

Getting an annual mammogram is one of the most important things a woman can do for her health. Finding breast cancer early reduces the risk of dying from the disease by 25-30% or more.

Women should begin having mammograms yearly at age 40, or earlier if they're at high risk.

Actress-comedian Sarah Silverman’s recent experience getting her annual mammogram was a wake up call for her that has a lot of women nodding in agreement.

However, the light-bulb moment wasn’t about her health, but a realization about the importance of confronting men in positions of power.

Okay so — he smears the gel on with his hands and NO GLOVES on and when he glides the ultrasound wand thing over my breasts he drags his fingers on them and it fucking bothers me. Again, AS I TOLD HIM LAST YEAR, I said “Hey! Do you need to be touching me with your fingers?” He said “No”. And he pulled them off of me. Then he added “I do that for balance.” I said “Well I believe in you and I think you can do with without your fingers on me”

If he didn’t need to use his fingers he shouldn’t have done it in the first place.

Look, I truly don’t think he was getting off on it, BUT it is his job to be aware that this is vulnerable for a woman. Wear fucking GLOVES - this isn’t a date. For him to be so arrogant that he didn’t even internalize the problem when I said something to him about it last year is obnoxious and probably a subconscious power thing if we’re getting deep.