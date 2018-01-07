Sarah Silverman responded to a sexist Twitter troll with kindness, and the result was beautiful.

It's no easy task to remain generous in the fact of baseless online hatred. However, when comedian Sarah Silverman responded to a Twitter troll with kindness instead of vitriol, she showed exactly why the high road is the way to go.
When a troll responded to one of Silverman's tweets by calling her the c-word, she opted to kill him with kindness.
Due to her expressions of kindness, the interaction quickly shifted into a vulnerable conversation about Jamrozy's life.
He shared that he's slipped several discs in his back and due to a lack of insurance, has been unable to pay for physical therapy or pain management. He also went on to share that he experienced sexual trauma at a young age that left him scarred.
Silverman encouraged Jamrozy to seek out a support group so he could connect with people IRL and find community.
The interaction not only transformed into an open exchange of vulnerability, but Silverman's encouragement prompted Jamrozy to channel his energy towards seeking out a support group.
People on Twitter were touched by the exchange of humanity.
The conversation continued to get sweeter and at one point Jamrozy expressed his longtime love and admiration towards Silverman's comedy.
Silverman even started a GoFundMe to help Jamrozy pay for his medical expenses.
In a later interview with My San Antonio, Jamrozy shared that Silverman offered to fully pay for his expenses herself. Thusly, her generosity inspired to spread his GoFundMe money to other people in need of help.
"I was once a giving and nice person, but too many things destroyed that and I became bitter and hateful. Then Sarah showed me the way. Don't get me wrong, I still got a long way to go, but it's a start," Jamrozy told My San Antonio.
We'll raise a toast to this whole exchange.