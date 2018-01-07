Sarah Silverman responded to a sexist Twitter troll with kindness, and the result was beautiful.

It's no easy task to remain generous in the fact of baseless online hatred. However, when comedian Sarah Silverman responded to a Twitter troll with kindness instead of vitriol, she showed exactly why the high road is the way to go.

When a troll responded to one of Silverman's tweets by calling her the c-word, she opted to kill him with kindness.

Cunt — Jeremy jamrozy (@jeremy_jamrozy) December 29, 2017

I believe in you. I read ur timeline & I see what ur doing & your rage is thinly veiled pain. But u know that. I know this feeling. Ps My back Fucking sux too. see what happens when u choose love. I see it in you. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 29, 2017

Due to her expressions of kindness, the interaction quickly shifted into a vulnerable conversation about Jamrozy's life.

He shared that he's slipped several discs in his back and due to a lack of insurance, has been unable to pay for physical therapy or pain management. He also went on to share that he experienced sexual trauma at a young age that left him scarred.

Silverman encouraged Jamrozy to seek out a support group so he could connect with people IRL and find community.