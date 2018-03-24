When lethal, grandparents can be the most savage human beings on earth. They have decades of experience with emotionally gutting others, they've seen you defecate yourself as a slobbering baby, and they're ready to come for your ego.

Honestly, watching the bodies drop is prime entertainment when it's not us personally experiencing the sick burns that only a grandma or grandpa can inflict.

In fact, some of the savage grandparents out there could teach a master class in roasting for the rest of us inexperienced plebeians.

So, in honor of the vicious beauty of grandparents across the world, here are 20 savage grandparents that could win any roast battle.

1. This grandpa who wasn't impressed by the New Year's Eve party.

2.​​​​​ This grandma who called out what partying really is.