Savannah Guthrie is sitting down with the MAGA hat kid and people are pissed.

The controversy of the video of Catholic schoolboys very obviously mocking a Native American elder lives on!

After mostly accepting the PR firm-generated statement at face value, the media continues to defend these tiny bros, and it was announced today that they are even giving Sir Smirksalot himself a platform.

The Today Show's Savannah Guthrie of her sitting down with Nicholas Sandmann, and boy, is she getting ratio'd!

Sitting down with Nicholas Sandmann - the student at the center of the protest controversy at the Lincoln Memorial. Airs tomorrow on @TODAYshow pic.twitter.com/oSb8ljunQN — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) January 22, 2019

That's A LOT of comments!

Most of them can be summed up as, "this ain't it, chief!"