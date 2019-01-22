Savannah Guthrie is sitting down with the MAGA hat kid and people are pissed.

The controversy of the video of Catholic schoolboys very obviously mocking a Native American elder lives on!
After mostly accepting the PR firm-generated statement at face value, the media continues to defend these tiny bros, and it was announced today that they are even giving Sir Smirksalot himself a platform.
The Today Show's Savannah Guthrie of her sitting down with Nicholas Sandmann, and boy, is she getting ratio'd!
That's A LOT of comments!
Most of them can be summed up as, "this ain't it, chief!"
This is not what a reall journalist would do. How about doing the right thing & having #NathanPhillips on instead?— Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) January 22, 2019
Make sure you ask that rotten brat about why they were yelling "It's not rape if you enjoy it." And why an all boys school sends kids to protest women's rights.
Wow. The whitest of white privilege is when you can act a whole fucking racist ass fool for all to see and the @TODAYshow says please come over here and tell us how you didn't mean it. #OscarNoms for everyone involved. I call bullshit. #CovingtonBoys are trash.— IamSarahCommuso (@IamSarahCommuso) January 22, 2019
Please send me the link to the shows where you sat down with the parents of #LaquanMcDonald, #TamirRice, #TrayvonMartin, and a host of other innocent Black boys who were killed & had their reputations smeared by bigoted wypipo to justify their murders.https://t.co/UrjCdPNWpi— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 22, 2019
This kid was racist on camera so he gets the day off school, and presumably a free trip to New York?!
If there are "very fine people on both sides," are they going to sit down with Nathan Phillips, too?
Also, if you want to hear this kid's side, how about having a person of color conduct the interview?
Well at least he's having fun!
Welcome to Congress, kid!