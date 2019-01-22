Savannah Guthrie is sitting down with the MAGA hat kid and people are pissed.

Orli Matlow
Jan 22, 2019@10:04 PM
The controversy of the video of Catholic schoolboys very obviously mocking a Native American elder lives on!

After mostly accepting the PR firm-generated statement at face value, the media continues to defend these tiny bros, and it was announced today that they are even giving Sir Smirksalot himself a platform.

The Today Show's Savannah Guthrie of her sitting down with Nicholas Sandmann, and boy, is she getting ratio'd!

That's A LOT of comments!

Most of them can be summed up as, "this ain't it, chief!"

This kid was racist on camera so he gets the day off school, and presumably a free trip to New York?!

If there are "very fine people on both sides," are they going to sit down with Nathan Phillips, too?

Also, if you want to hear this kid's side, how about having a person of color conduct the interview?

Well at least he's having fun!

Welcome to Congress, kid!

