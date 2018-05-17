This mom was cruelly fat-shamed on an airplane. Then a stranger stepped in.

Savannah Phillips was on a United flight from Oklahoma to Chicago when a total doucheface who called himself a comedian decided to talk sh*t about her over text.
"I’m not the biggest person on the airplane, but I’m not the smallest. My worst nightmare is someone being uncomfortable because they have to sit next to me," Phillips explained on Facebook:
My seat was assigned at the gate, and when we boarded I was sitting next to an older guy who said he was a comedian. He looked like he was in his 60s and had on bright yellow sunglasses. He stood up so I could get into my seat next to the window. As soon as I got buckled, he sat back down. The flight attendant started the safety speech and he got his phone out (with huge font and the screen brightness turned all the way up). His phone was maybe 12 inches from my face and he proceeded to text someone that he was sitting next to “a smelly fatty.”
Phillips did not read the rest of the conversation. She turned away from her neighbor, feeling "shocked and it was like confirmation of the negative things I think about myself on a daily basis."
The nurse and mother of two couldn't help but cry, and to make matters worse, the pilot announced that there was a thirty minute delay.
"Great. Just more time I would have to sit next to this creep," she joked.
But here's where this story becomes different from every other all-too-common airline nightmares and fat-shaming stories:
All of a sudden, someone from behind us taps on the guy’s shoulder and says, “Hey- I need to talk to you.” The guy next to me takes out his headphones. Someone behind us says, “We are switching seats. Now.” The guy next to me said, “OK- why?” And I hear someone say (removing curse words), “You are texting about her, and I’m not putting up with that.” A guy comes and sits next to me and is shocked when he sees me crying. He asked if I saw the texts and I nodded yes. He encouraged me not to let that guy get to me and that everything was going to be fine. We talked about Ross and the kids, his two year old son, our jobs, amongst other things.
A kind stranger, Chase Irwin from Nashville, Tennessee, caught the whole thing on Snapchat, posting, "This guy, prob mid 50's, just text his wife that he is sitting next to a smelly fatty and was about to vomit. I watched her read the text and is now looking sad. Should I New Mexico slap the **** out of him or just say something when landing?"
Irwin didn't "New Mexico" slap him, but he did say something. He switched seats with the a-hole, and proceeded to cheer Phillips up with some insult-free small talk.
Phillips was so grateful for his random act of kindness, she wanted to share her story to provide an example of something actually nice and to encourage people to support Irwin at his bar.
"This guy’s name is Chase- he works for Whiskey Row in Nashville," she wrote. "Share this post, look him up- whatever- he did prove to me today that (1) not only does God see me, but (2) there are more good people in the world than bad."
Irwin's bar gave him a shout out on Facebook.
Next time you're in Nashville, give Chase a nice tip. He'll make sure you're not seated next to an a-hole.