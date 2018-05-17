This mom was cruelly fat-shamed on an airplane. Then a stranger stepped in.

Savannah Phillips was on a United flight from Oklahoma to Chicago when a total doucheface who called himself a comedian decided to talk sh*t about her over text.

"I’m not the biggest person on the airplane, but I’m not the smallest. My worst nightmare is someone being uncomfortable because they have to sit next to me," Phillips explained on Facebook:

My seat was assigned at the gate, and when we boarded I was sitting next to an older guy who said he was a comedian. He looked like he was in his 60s and had on bright yellow sunglasses. He stood up so I could get into my seat next to the window. As soon as I got buckled, he sat back down. The flight attendant started the safety speech and he got his phone out (with huge font and the screen brightness turned all the way up). His phone was maybe 12 inches from my face and he proceeded to text someone that he was sitting next to “a smelly fatty.”

Phillips did not read the rest of the conversation. She turned away from her neighbor, feeling "shocked and it was like confirmation of the negative things I think about myself on a daily basis."

The nurse and mother of two couldn't help but cry, and to make matters worse, the pilot announced that there was a thirty minute delay.

"Great. Just more time I would have to sit next to this creep," she joked.

But here's where this story becomes different from every other all-too-common airline nightmares and fat-shaming stories: