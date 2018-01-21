Scarlett Johansson calls out James Franco during Women's March speech: 'I want my pin back.'

During a speech at the Women's March in LA on Saturday, actress Scarlett Johansson called out James Franco for giving lip service to Time's Up despite his sexual misconduct allegations.

"Gender equality can't just exist outside ourselves — it must exist within. We must take responsibility not just for our actions, but for ourselves." - Actress Scarlett Johansson speaks at the Women's March in Los Angeles https://t.co/SGMjlDIoor pic.twitter.com/WAlD8miRq9 — CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2018

She kicked off her fiery speech with a few pointed references that were suspected to be about Franco's hypocritical support of the #MeToo movement's legal defense fund for sexual harassment survivors.

Later, a rep for Johansson confirmed to the LA Times that the comments were indeed about The Disaster Artist actor.

Pretty sure Scarlett Johansson just got a pointed dig at James Franco, who has been accused of exploiting his young, female acting students. The accusations were prompted by his wearing a Time’s Up pin at the Golden Globes. pic.twitter.com/ZkdDexPr2Q — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) January 20, 2018

"How could a person publicly stand by an organization that helps to provide support for victims of sexual assault while privately preying on people who have no power?” Johansson boomed at the beginning of her speech.

She then poignantly added, "I want my pin back, by the way."