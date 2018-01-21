Scarlett Johansson calls out James Franco during Women's March speech: 'I want my pin back.'

During a speech at the Women's March in LA on Saturday, actress Scarlett Johansson called out James Franco for giving lip service to Time's Up despite his sexual misconduct allegations.
She kicked off her fiery speech with a few pointed references that were suspected to be about Franco's hypocritical support of the #MeToo movement's legal defense fund for sexual harassment survivors.
Later, a rep for Johansson confirmed to the LA Times that the comments were indeed about The Disaster Artist actor.
"How could a person publicly stand by an organization that helps to provide support for victims of sexual assault while privately preying on people who have no power?” Johansson boomed at the beginning of her speech.
She then poignantly added, "I want my pin back, by the way."
After calling out Franco and other actors hiding behind the false guise of allyship, Johansson went on to reflect on the conditioning that manipulates women into staying submissive and silent during times of mistreatment.
“I had many relationships both personal and professional where the power dynamic was so off that I had to create a narrative that I was the cool girl who could hang in and hang out, and that sometimes meant compromising what felt right for me," Johansson shared.
The 33-year-old actress went on to conclude her speech by resolving to draw better boundaries for herself, and not apologize for making healthy emotional decisions for life.
"No more pandering. No more feeling guilty about hurting someone’s feelings when something doesn’t feel right for me,” she said. “I have made a promise to myself to be responsible to my self, that in order to trust my instincts I must first respect them," Johansson promised.
Despite being called out across social media, and by Johansson, Colbert, and others, Franco has publicly denied the sexual misconduct allegations.