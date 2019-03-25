Scary and Ginger Spice hooked up in the 90s and the news spiced up social media.

Um, "Stop right now, thank you very much." Look, we know there's a lot of really important news happening right now (what's up Mueller?) but this is hands down the most exciting thing to report and it has absolutely nothing to do with Trump. Rejoice!

According to Mel B (AKA Scary Spice), there was a very spicy (sorry) romance between her and Geri Halliwell (AKA Ginger Spice) at the peak of their "Spice Girls" fame. Piers Morgan tried his absolute hardest to pry details of the affair out of Mel B and he eventually succeeded, despite the fact that Mel was nervous that Geri would be angry about it considering she now has a "posh" house and husband. Piers called the news a "Spice Girls bombshell," which is so on point. *Prays for more details on what "zig-a-zag ah" actually means.*

EXCLUSIVE: In @piersmorgan’s Life Stories, Mel B revealed she slept with bandmate Geri Horner in the mid-nineties. pic.twitter.com/PQoAXlt9uE — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 25, 2019

Even though Mel was scared, Ginger's husband, Christian Horner is reportedly not bothered at all by the news. Of course he isn't, nobody is! This is the sexiest news we've had in months! Who doesn't love "The Spice Girls?" Who doesn't love the idea of two of "The Spice Girls" getting it on? Mel even said she has "great boobs!" Can someone please make a sequel to "Spice World" that's all about this passionate love affair because everyone is freaking out. Some people are worried the news is going to interfere with the reunion tour, but it seems like this information would only help the tour? "Tonight, is the night, when 2 become 1." Who knew math could be so fun?