School shooter pens letter from prison praising the Parkland students' fight for gun reform.

On Feb. 9, 2004, 16-year-old Jon Romano entered Columbia High School in East Greenbush with a pump-action shotgun, immediately rendering the school in lockdown mode. Luckily, for the safety of all, the retired Columbia principal John Sawchuk tackled Romano to the ground and disarmed him, saving lives. One teacher was shot in the leg during the process and has since recovered. No lives were lost.

Now, 14 years after shooting up his own school, Romano has written a letter expressing support for the survivors of the Parkland shooting, and more specifically, the gun reform they're extolling.

Our exec editor got a letter from an inmate convicted as a teen for being a school shooter/He had a shotgun, was tackled before anyone died/He now vows support for FL students advocating gun control/EastGreenbush school shooter praises FL advocates https://t.co/yYCzNHGCG2 — Lynda Edwards (@Lynda555E) March 3, 2018

The letter was penned to the Times Union Executive Editor Rex Smith in response to Chris Churchill's February 21st column which featured an interview with Sawchuk, the principal that saved the lives of Romano's classmates.

“I know whenever another horrible shooting happens, he and all of my victims are hurt all over again from what I did to them. I want to prevent others from experiencing this pain.” https://t.co/Wgibf1iN07 — Jinnie Spiegler (@JinnieSpiegler) March 4, 2018

Romano started the letter by thanking Sawchuk for acting on instinct, before going on to praise the Parkland students' activism, and denote the importance of gun reform.