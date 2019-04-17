Scott Disick is latest Kardashian to promote weight loss scam. The internet weighs in.

The apple doesn't fall far from...your ex's family tree? That's right, Scott Disick has joined the ranks of his ex Kourtney Kardashian's fam in the pursuit of convincing people to buy into weight loss scams. Cute!

Yesterday Scott Disick made a sponsored post on Instragram, promoting a weight loss shots called BoomBod. The post features a dead-eyed Disick next to the product, with the caption, "Getting fit on @boombod weight loss shots. Already seeing great results. It’s up to 50% off today, go get your own at boombod.com." Okay, he didn't even try to spice up the copy they gave him. Where's that Disick sass we once knew and loved? Must have been given away with his soul when he sold it.

Is it just me, or does he look like he's trying to hide the gastric pain these "weight loss shots" are causing him?

As you may recall, celebs *cough Khloé Kardashian cough* have been receiving flack for promoting products that persuade people -- mainly young women -- to partake in unhealthy dieting habits. And all just so they can add to their riches. Feeding off of vulnerable young fans and pushing an agenda that can lead to self harm and self hatred is not a good look, and Scott Disick' fans were quick to criticize him for hopping on that train.