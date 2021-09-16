Seamstress asks if she's wrong to leave entitled bride without a wedding gown.

Planning a wedding can be a nightmare of cake designs, floral arrangements, trying to find a way to tell your old college roommate she can't bring a plus one or being perpetually shocked by the price of everything.

Asking your talented friends to help out can be a way to cut some costs, but taking advantage of your loved ones is "Bridezilla" territory. Just because your best friend happens to be a professional wedding photographer doesn't mean she should have to work for free on your wedding day.

While most people will give their friends and family some sort of discount, expecting people to automatically give you their hard work and time for free is completely unacceptable behavior. Unless you want to be the subject of four secret group chats complaining about your outrageous demands, it's best to pay everyone fairly for their work. Begging your coworker to bake your seventeen layer gold-infused wedding cake for free won't earn your any office karma points.

So, when a conflicted amateur seamstress decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she's wrong to demand payment for a wedding gown she originally offered as a gift, people were quick to help deem a verdict.