Sean Hannity fans are boycotting Keurig coffee on Twitter, and it's hilariously petty.

The Vermont single serving coffee company Keurig officially pulled their ads from airing during the Sean Hannity show, after he defended Republican senate candidate Roy Moore from sexual misconduct allegations from four different women.
During the interview, Moore claimed innocence and vaguely referenced seeing "lots of young women" when he was young, but denied the allegations that he fondled a 14-year-old when he was 32-years-old.
In Moore's defense, Hannity suggested the women's accounts could be politically motivated.
"So, there’s politics in all of this. Then you have false allegations that are made, and you know — how do you determine? It’s “He said, she said. I just — I don’t know how you find out the truth," said Hannity.
He also went on to suggest that Moore “deserves the presumption of innocence” and that “none of us know the truth."
Following his cringe-worthy defense of Moore, Keurig, Realtor.com and Eloquii decided to pull their ads from his show.
Needless to say, Hannity fans aren't taking the decision lightly and have decided to take their anger out on Keurig.
There are an alarming amount of adult humans on Twitter who are so angry a mediocre coffee company pulled ads from Hannity they have started a hashtag.
Can you imagine if they were this angry about grown men preying on teenagers?! That would be a better world indeed, but I'm not holding my breath.
I appreciate the emphasis on "misbegotten."
Unsurprisingly, there are plenty of people on the hashtag responding to the anti-Keurig rage with accolades for the brand's decision.
In some cases, people are straight up roasting the theatrics.
In a perfect world, we'll all join hands in our joint hatred towards mediocre coffee AND child molesters. Until then, this hashtag adds a ridiculous dose of levity to an otherwise heavy newscycle.