Sean Hannity fans are boycotting Keurig coffee on Twitter, and it's hilariously petty.

The Vermont single serving coffee company Keurig officially pulled their ads from airing during the Sean Hannity show, after he defended Republican senate candidate Roy Moore from sexual misconduct allegations from four different women.

During the interview, Moore claimed innocence and vaguely referenced seeing "lots of young women" when he was young, but denied the allegations that he fondled a 14-year-old when he was 32-years-old.

In Moore's defense, Hannity suggested the women's accounts could be politically motivated.

"So, there’s politics in all of this. Then you have false allegations that are made, and you know — how do you determine? It’s “He said, she said. I just — I don’t know how you find out the truth," said Hannity.

He also went on to suggest that Moore “deserves the presumption of innocence” and that “none of us know the truth."