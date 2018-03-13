Sean Spicer's goodbye tweet for Rex Tillerson is getting shredded for a hilarious typo.

Sean Spicer's goodbye tweet for Rex Tillerson is getting shredded for a hilarious typo.
Orli Matlow
Mar 13, 2018@7:31 PM
Advertising

The revolving door of the Trump Administration swung another powerful figure out the exit today when Secretary of State Rex Tillerson found out via Twitter that he was out of a job.

Sean Spicer's goodbye tweet for Rex Tillerson is getting shredded for a hilarious typo.
He might be famous for saying "you're fired," but Trump never actually does the firing out loud.
giphy

Former Press Secretary Sean Spicer ('memba him?!), himself an alum of the revolving door, bid Tillerson adieu with an extremely apt Freudian slip.

"Secretary Tillerson is a true patriot that has severed our nation well."

"Severed our nation well."

"Severed," as in, "divide by cutting or slicing, especially suddenly and forcibly."

Sean Spicer's goodbye tweet for Rex Tillerson is getting shredded for a hilarious typo.
giphy

Tillerson has been accused of drastically downsizing the State Department, and *severing* ties with America's allies all over the world.

The "mistake" not be a mistake after all.

Advertising

Regardless of whether the verb "severed" more accurately reflects the feelings of Trump's former chief propagandist, the internet had fun pointing out the mix-up.

Advertising

Oh, Spicey. You might just want to go back into the bushes after this one.

Sean Spicer's goodbye tweet for Rex Tillerson is getting shredded for a hilarious typo.
giphy
Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc