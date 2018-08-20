Guy spots security camera in the middle of shoplifting, hilariously turns his entire life around.

There are few feelings that call you out more instantly than when you realize a security camera is documenting your shady behavior. Lots of grocery stores and bodegas have signs warning potential shoplifters of their in-store cameras, but often times those signs are an empty threat. Even when they're not, plenty of people are ready to risk getting caught for a free soda or a bag of chips.

This one guy quickly went viral when he hilariously changed his tune at the sight of the security camera.

At first, this guy was in THE ZONE. He was beyond casual, ready to grab a handful of drinks and be on his merry way. But once he caught sight of the glowing light of the camera he had his come to Jesus moment. He was cheerfully putting that drink back, shaking hands with employees and ready to volunteer at the food bank. I wouldn't doubt he went home and spilled out a long, heartfelt diary entry just to cleanse his system.