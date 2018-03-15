Everyone's trolling this GOP senator for caring more about dead dogs than dead kids.

On Wednesday, an estimated one million students marched across the country calling on lawmakers to institute meaningful gun control measures to prevent mass shootings.
While kids were congregating outside the Capitol, Senator John Kennedy (not to be confused with President John F. Kennedy) was getting riled up and using his powers as a member of the legislative branch to work towards preventing the next death....of dogs.
Last week, a French bulldog named Papacito died on a United Airlines flight when the crew forced him to stored in the overhead bin.
Now this highly preventable death of a puppy has peeved off Senator Kennedy of Louisiana, and he issued a strongly worded letter to United and is putting forth a bill to stop such suffocation.
Kennedy's crusade has people wondering...what about preventing deaths of humans?
The jokes were plentiful, too.
Turns out that the Dogs In Overhead Bins (DIOBA) lobby is not nearly as powerful as the NRA.