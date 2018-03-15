Everyone's trolling this GOP senator for caring more about dead dogs than dead kids.

On Wednesday, an estimated one million students marched across the country calling on lawmakers to institute meaningful gun control measures to prevent mass shootings.

While kids were congregating outside the Capitol, Senator John Kennedy (not to be confused with President John F. Kennedy) was getting riled up and using his powers as a member of the legislative branch to work towards preventing the next death....of dogs.

I will be filing a bill tomorrow that will prohibit airlines from putting animals in overhead bins. Violators will face significant fines. Pets are family. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) March 14, 2018

Last week, a French bulldog named Papacito died on a United Airlines flight when the crew forced him to stored in the overhead bin.

Now this highly preventable death of a puppy has peeved off Senator Kennedy of Louisiana, and he issued a strongly worded letter to United and is putting forth a bill to stop such suffocation.

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy is introducing a bill that would ban pets in overhead bins on airplanes: “Dogs are how people ought to be. Pets, particularly dogs, are family members” https://t.co/yX6kMDOgQc pic.twitter.com/g3TPnvQkZd — CNN (@CNN) March 15, 2018

Kennedy's crusade has people wondering...what about preventing deaths of humans?

17 people die in a high school and a month later there's a nationwide protest to get the attention of lawmakers.



One dog dies on an airplane and there's a bill in the Senate rectifying it within 48 hours. https://t.co/YISKBPgtkS — Dennis Mersereau (@wxdam) March 14, 2018