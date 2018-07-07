Serena Williams missed her daughter's first steps, and other moms are being amazing about it.

It would be a grave understatement to say that Serena Williams is busy. When she's not busy winning record amounts of Grand Slam titles,Williams is now busy mothering her baby dauther Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. alongside her husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Balancing work and baby time is difficult for any parent, but I would imagine the pressure is multiplied with William's involved training schedule and the realities of living in the public eye.

#beingSerena @hbo A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 5, 2018 at 6:38am PDT

As we sadly know too well, oftentimes mother in the public eye (and let's be real - everywhere) are criticized for their parenting methods no matter what.

So, it was refreshing to see the wave of support and positivity that poured out when Williams posted about missing her daughter's first steps.