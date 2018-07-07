Serena Williams missed her daughter's first steps, and other moms are being amazing about it.

It would be a grave understatement to say that Serena Williams is busy. When she's not busy winning record amounts of Grand Slam titles,Williams is now busy mothering her baby dauther Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. alongside her husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.
Balancing work and baby time is difficult for any parent, but I would imagine the pressure is multiplied with William's involved training schedule and the realities of living in the public eye.
As we sadly know too well, oftentimes mother in the public eye (and let's be real - everywhere) are criticized for their parenting methods no matter what.
So, it was refreshing to see the wave of support and positivity that poured out when Williams posted about missing her daughter's first steps.
Understandably, Williams felt sad to miss such a milestone moment with Alexis. But as many fans and fellow parents pointed out, a baby's first step is just one of many special moments. Also, many mothers missed their baby's first steps even when they were home!
Also, several people noted that William's intense training and commitment to athletic greatness is a trait that will make her a uniquely fabulous mother.
Other moms noted how heartwarming and uplifting the thread was, a true miracle for Twitter.
This is so refreshingly pure I just might bookmark it for next time the internet feels like an endless hellfire.