Serena Williams' 'GQ' cover is facing backlash for one very obvious reason.

Serena Williams, in all her athletic glory, has rightfully been crowned as GQ's Woman of the Year.
This title is beyond well-earned, and I truly believe that given her work ethic, talent, and consistent grace under scrutiny, Williams should spiritually receive Woman of the Year every year until all the men who've disrespected her name expire out of their rotting skin-suits.
While Williams is beyond due for this title, fans have taken issue with one glaring aspect of the GQ cover. As you can see, the word woman is placed in quotations marks (with men crossed out), and while this may seem minor - Williams' career has been rife with crude remarks about her being "too masculine" due to her physical strength and overall athleticism.
Some argued that the quotations were in reference to GQ's status as a men's magazine, and the fact that they were picking a woman instead of a man.
However, it was quickly pointed out that Gal Gadot received Woman of the Year last year and her cover didn't bear quotation marks around her gender.
Others argued that the quotation marks are a mainstay of the artist Virgil Abloh from Off-White, and it was a stylistic choice in keeping with the merch that Williams' wears.
Still, regardless of Virgil's involvement, many feel the lack of contextual explanation is a bad look given the past critiques hurled at Williams.
At the time of writing this, Williams has yet to respond to the backlash. I have a feeling she has better things to do -- like break more records and love on her family.