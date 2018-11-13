Serena Williams' 'GQ' cover is facing backlash for one very obvious reason.

Serena Williams, in all her athletic glory, has rightfully been crowned as GQ's Woman of the Year.

This title is beyond well-earned, and I truly believe that given her work ethic, talent, and consistent grace under scrutiny, Williams should spiritually receive Woman of the Year every year until all the men who've disrespected her name expire out of their rotting skin-suits.

Serena Williams, the Woman of the Year for @GQMagazine pic.twitter.com/GgumfOlRUG — José Morgado (@josemorgado) November 12, 2018

While Williams is beyond due for this title, fans have taken issue with one glaring aspect of the GQ cover. As you can see, the word woman is placed in quotations marks (with men crossed out), and while this may seem minor - Williams' career has been rife with crude remarks about her being "too masculine" due to her physical strength and overall athleticism.

They really put "Woman" in quotes in reference to Serena and no one at the table thought it was a bad idea. I'm speechless. — King Wizard (@ChrisTheHuman_) November 12, 2018